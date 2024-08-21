WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2024

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2024.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Future Leaders awards program recognizes dynamic leaders, age 40 and under, who are defining the future of aging across the behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, home medical equipment, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing industries.

"The Future Leaders Class of 2024 is committed to bettering the lives of those they care for," stated Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. "Each of these award winners is making an impact across their respective industries with the goals of improving the patient experience, supporting caregivers, and boosting overall health outcomes."

PointClickCare is the exclusive sponsor for the 2024 senior housing and skilled nursing awards.

"It's incredibly inspiring to recognize the emerging leaders who are driving innovation and excellence in senior care," said James Yersh, FCPA, FCA, Chief Revenue Officer, Senior Care for PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. "Your dedication to enhancing care practices and advancing technology to deliver better outcomes is not only shaping the future of senior care, but also making a significant impact on the quality of life for so many individuals. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition."

Homecare Homebase serves as the exclusive sponsor for the 2024 home health, home care, hospice, and palliative care awards.

"We are lucky to be part of an industry that plays a pivotal role in the lives of our country's most vulnerable populations and are proud to have the opportunity to highlight the talented, driven and compassionate leaders who are shaping the future of home-based care," said Scott Decker, CEO for Homecare Homebase.

This year's Future Leaders class recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to WTWH Healthcare's in-person conferences this fall.

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2024, please visit futureleaders.agingmedia.com.

This year's Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:

Behavioral Health

Anay Patel - President & Chief Operating Officer, Quartet Health

Bonnie Anderson - Sr. Director, Learning & Development, firsthand

Brian Wu - Director of Psychiatric Services, Executive Mental Health

Brittany Hines - Director of Product, Benji Health

Chris Yakscoe - Senior Director & GM, AI

Claire Ellis - National Director of Clinical Training and Development, Acorn Health

Jeremy Behling - Chief Operating Officer, Embark Behavioral Health

Katie Meyer - Vice President of Clinical Operations, Lighthouse Autism Center

Kyle James - People Operations Director, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Linde Huang - Product Manager, Zencare

Robert Krayn - Co-Founder & CEO, Talkiatry

Sentari Minor - Vice President of Strategy + Chief of Staff, evolvedMD

Complex Rehab Technology

Tim Balz - Founder and CEO, Kalogon

Home Health & Home Care

Alex Melugin - President, Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, New Day Healthcare

Alex Oosterveen - CEO & Co-Founder, Caribou Health Technologies, Inc.

Annamary (Annie) Soller-Johnson - President, Principle Choice Home Healthcare

Ashley Gore - Market Leader, Help at Home

Brett Ringold - Vice President, A Long Term Companion

Christian Rodriguez - Chief Executive Officer, Woundtech

Courtny Brooks - Director of Home Health, Lutheran Senior Services

Danielle Armbruster - Regional Director of Business & Development (Military/Federal), Maxim Healthcare Services

Emily Isbell - CEO, E.I. & Company

Erik Wilson - President, Optimal Home Care and Hospice

Erin Masterson - Associate Principal, Sr. VP of Post-Acute RCM, SimiTree

Jon Erik Higginbotham - VP of Business Development and Clinical Analyst, Homecare Homebase

Kylee Bradshaw - Director of Operations, Bloomington, IN Office, Village Caregiving

Laurel Arias - Senior Director of Client Experience, Axxess

Lindsey Van Gompel - Executive Director, Specialty Programs, Advocate Health, Continuing Health Division

Michael Hietala - Senior Director of Financial Strategy, Innovive Health

Michael Martin - VP, Network Management, tango

Sarah Jacob - Chief Product Officer, MedBridge

Shelbie Blair - Market Leader, Indiana, Help at Home

Taylor Abo-Hamzy - Chief Strategy Officer, Care2U

Thomas Sowers - Vice President, Community Supports, 24 Hour Home Care

Vadim Mikhaylyants - Chief of Staff, Care Advantage, Inc.

Home Medical Equipment

Morgan Howton - Director of IT, Med-South, Inc.

Hospice & Palliative Care

Cachet Colvard - Strategic Partnerships, Guaranteed Health

Deanna Bieniek - Director of Branch Support, St. Croix Hospice

Emily Bruna - Director of Branch Support, St. Croix Hospice

James Dismond - CEO, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry

Kylyn Mead - Director of Product Development, Careline Physicians Services

Lindsay Nixon - Administrator, Arbor Hospice

Logan Hoover - VP of Policy and Government Relations, The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

Stephanie Skaggs - Product Lead, Medalogix

Steven Alessandro - Chief Executive Officer, Interim HealthCare

Taylor Forsythe - Senior Vice President of Strategy and Performance Management, Traditions Health LLC

Tej Dhillon - Founder & CEO, Seva Hospice

Traci Saput - Sr. Manager, Hospice Operations, Kaiser Permanente

Senior Housing & Senior Living

André Bongiorno - Director of Community Relations, 305 West End Assisted Living

Caitlin Rokavec - Connections Director, Juniper Communities

Chris Teigen - Vice President of Architecture, Senior Living, Ryan Companies

Emily Alexander - VP of Customer Success, WelcomeHome Software

Emina Krajina - Executive Director, Friendship Village

Evan Friedkin - Head of Business Development, Roobrik

Hailey Schwobe - Senior Associate / Project Manager, AG Architecture, Inc.

Jamie Thacher - Director of Nursing, Lutheran Senior Services

Jazzmine CVitan - Avita Program Manager, Avita of Needham - Northbridge Companies

Jessie Myer - Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Integral Senior Living

Joel Rosenberg - Vice President, Data & Analytics, LCS

Joshua Bentley - Regional Vice President of Sales & Marketing, The Aspenwood Company

Lacy Roberts - Vice President of Operations, Intrex

Merintha Pinson - Senior Associate | Project Architect, Perkins Eastman

Otmar Donald - Life Enrichment Manager, Westminster at Lake Ridge

Preston Smith - Senior Executive Director, Solstice Senior Living

Rebecca Leone - Regional Director of Administrative Services, The Bristal Assisted Living

Shannon Novak - Senior Managing Director of Marketing, Arrow Senior Living

Tara Wietor - National Director of Facilities Management & Operations, Integral Senior Living

William Ham - Vice President of Asset Management, CNL Healthcare Properties

Skilled Nursing

Anne Markwardt - LNHA, Champion Care

Ashley Jackson - Regional Vice President of Operations - Tidewater Region, Saber Healthcare Group LLC

Austin Steele - Chief Strategy Officer, Journey Skilled Nursing

David Young - Managing Director for Healthcare Finance, Greystone

Elizabeth Gifford - Director of Social Services and Behavioral Health, Mission Health Communities

James Detter - Vice President, Operations, Team Health

Jamie Freelin - Regional Medical Director, Team Health

Jared Carr - Senior Vice President of Operations - North Region, Ignite Medical Resorts

Katie Plendl - Executive Director, Health Dimensions Group

Melinda Monasterski - Market President, Genesis HealthCare

Nichole Burger - Regional Vice President, Mission Health Communities

Ryan McCormack - Co-Founder & CEO, Spyglass Healthcare

Tasia McCullough - RN Regional Nurse Consultant, Champion Care

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2024, please visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.

Links

BHB: https://bhbusiness.com/2024/08/08/wtwh-healthcare-a-wtwh-media-company-announces-the-future-leaders-class-of-2024/

HHCN:

https://homehealthcarenews.com/2024/08/wtwh-healthcare-a-wtwh-media-company-announces-the-future-leaders-class-of-2024/

HSPN:

https://hospicenews.com/2024/08/08/wtwh-healthcare-a-wtwh-media-company-announces-the-future-leaders-class-of-2024/

SHN:

https://seniorhousingnews.com/2024/08/08/wtwh-healthcare-a-wtwh-media-company-announces-the-future-leaders-class-of-2024/

SNN:

https://skillednursingnews.com/2024/08/wtwh-healthcare-a-wtwh-media-company-announces-the-future-leaders-class-of-2024/

HMEB:

https://hme-business.com/

MM:

https://mobilitymgmt.com/

Media Contact

Jessica Longly, WTWH Media, 888-543-2447, [email protected], wtwhmedia.com

SOURCE WTWH Media