WTWH Media Acquires Autism Investor Summit, Strengthening its Behavioral Health Offerings

The Autism Investor Summit acquisition expands our audience reach and engagement within the behavioral health industry, allowing us to better serve both our community and marketing partners." – George Yedinak, Chief Revenue Officer of WTWH Media. Post this

Anya Perea, Chief Executive Officer of Jade Health, commented, "We are excited to partner with WTWH Media to support the continued growth of the Autism Investor Summit and advance outcomes for consumers and business owners across the autism and behavioral health services industry."

The next Autism Investor Summit event will be held April 7-9, 2025, in Beverly Hills, CA. WTWH Media is now accepting proposals for individuals interested in speaking at the conference.

The transaction marks the sixth strategic acquisition for WTWH Media since partnering with Mountaingate Capital, a Colorado-based, growth-focused investment firm, in December 2022.

About WTWH Media

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and industry practitioners. The company serves three core industry verticals including Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality. For more information on WTWH Media, please visit wtwhmedia.com.

About Jade Health

Jade Health is a healthcare service company dedicated to empowering autism care providers by advancing measurement science, setting industry standards, increasing access to quality care, and fostering community collaboration. Founded in 2015 as the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), it was the first accrediting body for organizations delivering Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Jade Health's suite of offerings include BHCOE Accreditation, National Autism Data Registry (NADR), ADC Credentialing, and Jade Health Growth Offerings. For more information on Jade Health, please visit jadehealth.org/.

