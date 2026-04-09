WunderKIND Ads and Attain Launch Advanced Commerce Data Solution, Driving Measurable ROI and Incremental Sales Lift

With WunderKIND Ads and Attain, the integration significantly upgrades targeting and measurement capabilities, which enables advertisers to maximize ROI and capture high-value consumers during peak shopping periods.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WunderKIND Ads, the leader in user-first, performance-driven digital advertising, and Attain, the most trusted and comprehensive source of live permissioned purchase data helping brands connect media to real sales outcomes, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a powerful new commerce data solution for brands.

The integration significantly upgrades targeting and measurement capabilities, enabling advertisers to maximize ROI and capture high-value consumers during peak shopping periods. This joint solution offers live purchaser insights, smarter in-flight media strategy optimization, and one-click, purchase-based audience activation powered by Attain's proprietary outcomes infrastructure layer.

Redefining Targeting: Precision and Purchase Intent

This partnership shifts media activation beyond simple demographics, leveraging dynamic, verified purchase data to target consumers with unprecedented accuracy.

Dynamic Purchase Data: Advertisers gain access to Attain's Commerce Audiences, layering live consumer-permissioned transaction data with WunderKIND Ads Inventory for high-performing media outcomes.

Precision Segmentation: The solution allows brands to build highly curated segments using criteria like propensity, demographics, RFM (Recency, Frequency, Monetary), and CLTV (Customer Lifetime Value), with data that is continuously refreshed for precision.

Spend-Triggered Activation: Campaigns can now target consumers based on sophisticated signals, such as when spend patterns shift or new life-stage signals emerge.

A major national retailer recently adopted this joint solution to help promote its yearly annual sale. By integrating Attain's live, permissioned transaction data with WunderKIND Ads' unique ad inventory, the retailer was able to quantify the direct sales impact of its media exposure in near real time, driving over $3.1 million in attributable sales with a return on advertising spend (ROAS) of over $105, a 63% increase against the client's ROAS benchmark. This successful campaign showcases how media precision and outcome-based measurement can work hand-in-hand to drive incremental revenue and optimize performance across the customer lifecycle.

"This is what the next generation of retail media looks like: verified purchase data informing every ad decision, refreshed in real time," said Adam Gendelman VP, Head of Sales, Supply & Operations at WunderKIND Ads. "This partnership puts verified purchase data at the center of activation, where every impression can be tied to real-world performance."

Real-Time Measurement & In-Flight Optimization

The collaboration solves the measurement gap by directly connecting ad exposure to verified sales outcomes, enabling true incremental reporting.

Verified Sales Lift: Attain's groundbreaking innovation ties ad exposure directly to verified sales, enabling real-time measurement of media's impact on incremental revenue growth.

Key Metrics: Reports provide full accountability, including Attribution (ROAS, Sales Driven), Net New Buyer Lift, and Incrementality.

In-Flight Optimization: Leverage real-time purchase data to adjust campaigns mid-flight, focusing spend on high-performing audiences for maximum ROI and reduced waste.

"This partnership is about accountability," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. "Together with WunderKIND Ads, we're helping brands activate premium audiences and clearly measure incremental sales impact."

About WunderKIND Ads

WunderKIND Ads is a full-funnel performance partner that enables brands and publishers to maximize revenue and engagement while preserving a premium user experience.

We turn the traditional ad model upside down. Instead of interrupting users on page load, Wunderkind leverages real-time behavioral signals - like exit intent, inactivity, and CTV pauses - to deliver ads when users are most likely to engage. From the industry's first scalable programmatic CTV Pause Ad to proprietary web inventory, Wunderkind Ads drives measurable outcomes for brands while unlocking incremental revenue for publishers.

By uniting brands' first-party data, commerce insights, and contextual targeting across premium publisher inventory, our ads feel additive, not intrusive. This kind approach drives superior brand outcomes and measurable sales while unlocking incremental, high-value revenue for publishers.

Performance Powered by Kindness. Discover more by visiting: https://www.wunderkindads.com/

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time purchase data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 13 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, and in-flight optimization, and measurement, helping marketers tie every dollar of media to real-world sales outcomes. Attain's portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for the explicit permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, WunderKIND Ads, 1 -------, [email protected], https://www.wunderkindads.com/

SOURCE WunderKIND Ads