WunderKIND Ads and Cognitiv Bring the Power of ContextGPT Direct to Media Buyers

The partnership unlocks programmatic access, contextual targeting capabilities across unique inventory from WunderKIND Ads' 300+ premium publishers

Key Takeaways

Media buyers can access WunderKIND Ads' 300+ premium publishers programmatically through any DSP.

With Cognitiv's ContextGPT, WunderKIND provides precise, dynamic strategies to media buyers, enabling more intelligent contextual targeting in seconds.

AI-driven contextual intelligence improves relevance, yield, and performance across campaigns.

WunderKIND Ads, the leader in non-intrusive, user-first ad experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Cognitiv – the leading advanced performance partner powered by deep learning – providing media buyers access to unique inventory while unlocking new revenue opportunities for publishers, in a challenging era.

Through Cognitiv's ContextGPT, WunderKIND Ads can curate inventory to create custom deals for advertisers, and align content with the deepest level of contextual intelligence across its network of 300+ premium publishers – with seamless activation through any DSP. WunderKIND Ads' media buyers can now easily plan, refine, and launch campaigns in seconds – unlocking dynamic audience discovery, greater relevance, and AI-driven contextual precision.

Powered by advanced reasoning and fine-tuned large language models (LLMs), the newly enhanced ContextGPT sets the standard for contextual precision, adapting to multiple layers of relevance, from audience and content type to semantic nuance and brand safety. ContextGPT's fully co-located real-time SSP integrations also update segments with new content in real-time, allowing buyers to take advantage of new content and its many new readers instead of having to wait a day or more when the stories are stale in other context solutions. This technology gives WunderKIND Ads' media buyers real-time visibility into how audience signals intersect with content, enabling more relevant ad delivery that drives higher-value demand, increases yield, and improves overall monetization efficiency.

"This is how contextual advertising should work," said Adam Gendelman VP, Head of Sales, Supply & Operations at WunderKIND Ads. "While much of the publishing world braces for disruption, we're using AI to help publishers grow revenue and give advertisers faster access to unique inventory that delivers better, more relevant experiences for their audiences."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to delivering advanced AI and deep learning technology to drive meaningful business performance for the entire media ecosystem. With future-proofed precision, ContextGPT applies proprietary AI to deliver custom, nuanced page-level content segmentation, surpassing basic IAB categories and keyword targeting. The result is brand-safe advertising powered by human-like understanding, optimized for relevance, scale, and performance.

"Cognitiv has seen the power that AI-driven contextual signals can unlock for our own clients, so this integration is a natural next step," said Jana Jakovljevic, SVP, Partnerships, at Cognitiv. "By putting ContextGPT directly into the hands of the sell-side, we are providing them the tools to understand their content and their audiences at a whole new level. It is a great example of how AI can elevate both monetization and performance at the same time."

About WunderKIND Ads

Wunderkind is a leading digital marketing platform that delivers advertising and performance marketing solutions to brands, publishers, and advertisers.

Wunderkind's advertising product (WunderKIND Ads) delivers an unparalleled user-first ad experience across a curated list of top-tier publishers. High-impact ads are delivered in a non-intrusive and kind way, once a user disengages, resulting in happier users and higher returns for both advertisers and publishers.

Wunderkind's performance marketing solutions allow brands and retailers to scale marketing channels without relying on third-party cookies through proprietary identity management technology purpose-built for web, email, and text. By expertly tailoring, automating, and scaling brand-forward, one-to-one experiences, Wunderkind helps acquire new customers at scale and keep them loyal for life. Unlike any other company, Wunderkind guarantees revenue performance.

Discover how Wunderkind can drive efficient growth for your brand(s) by visiting https://www.wunderkind.co/how-it-works/advertising-solutions-for-advertisers-and-publishers/.

About Cognitiv

Cognitiv is the leading advanced performance partner powered by deep learning. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and data science since 2015 to more accurately predict consumer behavior and understand nuance, Cognitiv connects brands with their customers in more precise, relevant, impactful moments at scale. Cognitiv's Deep Learning Advertising Platform provides marketers with unprecedented flexibility, activating as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice, as a managed service DSP, or through its industry-first ContextGPT product. Cognitiv is on a mission to bring intelligence to advertising. Keep up with Cognitiv on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

