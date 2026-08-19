WunderKIND Ads Integrates with Amazon Publisher Services, Expanding Access to Premium Inventory

Publishers unlock new demand while advertisers gain seamless access to high-impact, performance-driven formats

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WunderKIND Ads, the leader in user-first, performance-driven digital advertising, announced today an integration with Amazon Publisher Services (APS). This exciting new integration makes Wunderkind's premium publisher inventory directly available to Amazon DSP and APS Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM) and Unified Ad Marketplace (UAM) bidders.

This integration not only opens the door for publishers to offer Wunderkind's high-performing ad formats such as Overlays and Mastheads directly through APS, but also unlocks new demand from Amazon DSP and TAM/UAM. WunderKIND Ads' exclusive network of 300+ publishers can also now seamlessly connect with Amazon DSP and TAM/UAM, creating a streamlined, UX-friendly bidding process.

A Direct Path to Demand - and Yield

Wunderkind's proprietary, trigger-based ad formats are designed to engage users at natural moments of "content disengagement," or the specific points in time in which users stop, pause, or withdraw their active attention in the content they are consuming. These uniquely powerful formats deliver ad attention without disruption and drive performance across the full funnel.

The integration between Wunderkind and APS simplifies the supply path and makes this inventory available to a new pool of bidders, allowing publishers to meaningfully increase their yields.

Key Benefits for Publishers:

Direct access to Amazon demand: The integration between Wunderkind and APS provides unfettered access to Amazon DSP.

Integrated supply path and higher yield: APS also improves revenue and reduces latency with a single call to Amazon's server-to-server marketplaces through the Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM) and Unified Ad Marketplace (UAM).

Eliminates operational overhead to add and manage new SSPs: Building and maintaining separate integrations, contracts, configurations, and reporting is a complex and resource‑intensive process, which this new integration streamlines.

Increased transparency and measurement: Wunderkind's platform remains the single source of truth, avoiding the need to source data from multiple providers.

Key Benefits for Advertisers:

High-Impact, Non-Intrusive Formats: WunderKIND Ads delivers respectful, brand-safe high-impact formats including Overlays, Endcap, In-Feed, and Mastheads triggered by behaviors like exit intent or inactivity.

Streamlined Workflow: Activate and manage campaigns entirely within Amazon DSP. No new tools or workstreams required.

Premium Inventory Access: Tap into Wunderkind's exclusive network of 300+ publisher partners, unlocking brand-safe, high-performing placements.

Creative Studio Included: Wunderkind's in-house team transforms advertiser assets into high-impact formats, at no added cost.

"By integrating with Amazon Publisher Services, we're giving Amazon DSP and APS Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM) and Unified Ad Marketplace (UAM) bidders a direct, streamlined path to Wunderkind inventory," said Adam Gendelman, GM at WunderKIND Ads. "For publishers, this access means an opportunity to meaningfully increase their yields."

About WunderKIND Ads

WunderKIND Ads is a full-funnel performance partner that enables brands and publishers to maximize revenue and engagement while preserving a premium user experience.

We turn the traditional ad model upside down. Instead of interrupting users on page load, Wunderkind leverages real-time behavioral signals - like exit intent, inactivity, and CTV pauses - to deliver ads when users are most likely to engage. From the industry's first scalable programmatic CTV Pause Ad to proprietary web inventory, Wunderkind Ads drives measurable outcomes for brands while unlocking incremental revenue for publishers.

By uniting brands' first-party data, commerce insights, and contextual targeting across premium publisher inventory, our ads feel additive, not intrusive. This "kind" approach drives superior brand outcomes and measurable sales while unlocking incremental, high-value revenue for publishers.

Performance Powered by Kindness. Discover more by visiting:

https://www.wunderkindads.com/

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, WunderKIND Ads, 1 -------, [email protected], https://www.wunderkindads.com/

SOURCE WunderKIND Ads