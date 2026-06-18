WunderKIND Ads Releases First Measurement Benchmarks For Programmatic CTV Pause Ads in Partnership with OpenGlass

Powered by TVision attention data, new benchmarks show Pause Ads outperform traditional CTV advertising across every category analyzed, delivering nearly 2X higher attention

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where consumer attention is the ultimate currency, WunderKIND Ads, the leader in user-first, performance-driven digital advertising, today released a landmark study analyzing the impact of Pause Ads compared with traditional CTV spots, and providing category benchmarks for the emerging ad format.

Utilizing TVision attention data, the study analyzed millions of programmatic CTV impressions from WunderKIND Ads campaigns run via the OpenGlass platform. The data spanned top verticals—including Auto, QSR, CPG, and Travel—and covered hundreds of premium publishers across streaming services and apps including Dish, Philo, Plex and more. Results showed that Pause Ads delivered nearly 2x higher attention than standard 60-second CTV ads across categories.

When broken out by category, Pause Ads outperformed traditional 60-second CTV spots across all 15 verticals analyzed. Automotive delivered the strongest results, generating 34.2 seconds of Attention Time versus 12.2 seconds for standard CTV video (+180.3%), followed by Technology at 33.3 seconds versus 12.8 seconds (+160.2%) and Restaurants at 34.0 seconds versus 13.5 seconds (+151.9%).

"Yes, these benchmarks are based on our campaigns, but the scale of the measurement analysis makes it incredibly valuable to the industry at large," said Adam Gendelman VP, Head of Sales, Supply & Operations at WunderKIND Ads. "We're moving into the next phase of CTV advertising, where user-first formats are undoubtedly more effective than the historical foundation of interruptive fifteen- and thirty-second video spots."

"Attention is an important signal for understanding the quality of CTV ad experiences," said Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. "This study utilizes TVision's industry-leading, second-by-second attention data to better understand how viewers engage with Wunderkind's custom pause ad formats."

WunderKIND Ads' trailblazing programmatic solution, offered through OpenGlass' advanced CTV platform, expands the company's innovative, user-first advertising footprint. These units seamlessly appear the moment a viewer pauses content, transforming a passive screen into an intentional, high-attention ad experience without disrupting the user experience.

About WunderKIND Ads

WunderKIND Ads is a full-funnel performance partner that enables brands and publishers to maximize revenue and engagement while preserving a premium user experience.

We turn the traditional ad model upside down. Instead of interrupting users on page load, Wunderkind leverages real-time behavioral signals - like exit intent, inactivity, and CTV pauses - to deliver ads when users are most likely to engage. From the industry's first scalable programmatic CTV Pause Ad to proprietary web inventory, Wunderkind Ads drives measurable outcomes for brands while unlocking incremental revenue for publishers.

By uniting brands' first-party data, commerce insights, and contextual targeting across premium publisher inventory, our ads feel additive, not intrusive. This kind approach drives superior brand outcomes and measurable sales while unlocking incremental, high-value revenue for publishers.

Performance Powered by Kindness. Discover more by visiting: https://www.wunderkindads.com/

About OpenGlass

OpenGlass is the first platform built to buy and sell every advanced CTV experience that isn't a standard video spot. As the infrastructure layer closest to premium CTV publishers, OpenGlass unifies pause ads, homescreen placements, in-content ads, and emerging formats into a single platform.

About TVision

TVision, a Viant Technology company, provides second-by-second, person-level data about how audiences engage with television content and advertising. Its panel-based attention measurement covers linear and streaming environments, capturing eyes-on-screen attention, co-viewership, and in-room presence to enable advertisers and publishers to transact TV advertising on verified attention.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, WunderKIND Ads, 1 -------, [email protected], https://www.wunderkindads.com/

SOURCE WunderKIND Ads