Wunderkind Brings Identity-Based Performance Marketing Solutions to Shopify Merchants

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wunderkind, the leading performance marketing platform powered by AI and identity resolution, today announced its official launch on the Shopify App Store. The new app gives Shopify brands the ability to seamlessly connect with Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform to unlock personalized, omnichannel marketing capabilities designed to scale revenue and increase customer lifetime value.

Shopify merchants can now find, evaluate, and implement Wunderkind features through the Shopify App Store. They can also more quickly onboard the Wunderkind solution of their choice and easily connect with the Wunderkind team to explore additional options.

This marks a major milestone in Wunderkind's partnership with Shopify and brings the company's enterprise-grade marketing technology to thousands of merchants worldwide. As eCommerce businesses continue to navigate platform migrations and evolving tech stacks, the availability of Wunderkind on Shopify helps merchants accelerate growth without delay.

"Our presence in the Shopify ecosystem brings AI-powered personalization and agentic decisioning within reach for more brands," said John Bates, Senior VP of Product at Wunderkind. "We're excited to help Shopify merchants unlock growth with Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform faster and more efficiently than ever."

Once activated, Shopify merchants gain access to Wunderkind's full suite of capabilities, including:

Proprietary Identity Network to recognize more anonymous visitors and grow LTV

Hyper-personalized omnichannel messaging to drive efficient, scalable revenue

Real-time performance insights and optimization tools to enhance decision-making

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance at scale.

Our Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph — tracking 9B+ devices and 2T+ digital events annually — to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers, without third-party cookies. AMP dynamically triggers messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with ESPs, it fits any stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with $5B+ in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance.

