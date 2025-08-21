Wunderkind Unveils AI Experiences: Real-Time, Agentic Messaging for Smarter Customer Engagement

New AI-powered platform drives adaptive, cross-channel performance, without the manual lift

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wunderkind, the AI decisioning platform that delivers identity resolution and cross-channel personalization to scale performance and reach, today announced the launch of Wunderkind AI Experiences: a breakthrough portfolio of agentic, personalized messaging strategies.

As marketers face growing pressure to drive revenue, AI Experiences offers a powerful and efficient solution. Unlike traditional tools built on static rules and manual logic, AI Experiences uses advanced identity resolution, real-time behavioral data, and agentic decisioning to deliver the highest performing messages. It determines the best timing and channel for each individual across email and SMS, as well as uses affinity modeling for personalized product recommendations. This drives higher conversions, expands reach and scales personalized experiences beyond what human teams can achieve today.

"Marketers are tired of building decision trees only to watch them underperform," said Richard Jones, CRO at Wunderkind. "AI Experiences flips the script. It learns and adapts in real time, continuously optimizing message timing, sequencing, and product recommendations to drive performance without requiring hands-on orchestration. This is lifecycle marketing without the heavy lifting."

From re-engaging abandoners to recommending the next-best purchase, AI Experiences uses behavioral signals and identity resolution to unlock hyper-relevant touchpoints that drive conversions. By dynamically sequencing campaigns based on individual intent—not pre-set logic—Wunderkind enables marketers to maximize engagement, revenue, and brand loyalty at scale.

Key Benefits of Wunderkind AI Experiences:

Smarter Targeting: Identify and engage high-intent shoppers with precision, using first-party data and behavioral signals.

Dynamic Sequencing: Automatically determine the next-best message and moment to send, improving engagement and efficiency.

Cross-Channel Optimization: Coordinate outreach across email and text in a unified, adaptive flow.

Effortless Execution: Eliminate complex build-outs and ongoing campaign maintenance with plug-and-play strategies that perform from the start.

"We're excited to be beta testing Wunderkind's AI Abandonment capabilities at SMCP," said Erin Pepe, VP of Digital and Customer Experience at SMCP. "It will take the guesswork out of when and how to reach shoppers—optimizing both the timing and the channel automatically—driving more clicks and conversions than classic journeys."

AI Experiences arrives at a pivotal time. According to Wunderkind's 2025 Consumer Insights Report, 87% of shoppers are more likely to purchase from brands that send offers based on their browse and click history. With 95% of website traffic still anonymous, and traditional CRM tools under strain, AI-driven, identity-based outreach and decisioning has never been more critical.

For CRM, lifecycle, and digital marketers seeking higher-impact triggered campaigns with fewer constraints, Wunderkind AI Experiences offers a performance marketing advantage rooted in automation, adaptability, and scale.

To learn how AI Experiences can drive measurable impact for your brand, visit https://www.wunderkind.co/platform/wunderkindai/

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance at scale. Our Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph — tracking 9B+ devices and 2T+ digital events annually — to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers, without third-party cookies. AMP dynamically triggers messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with ESPs, it fits any stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson, Canada Goose and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with $5B+ in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance.

