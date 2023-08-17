Wursta Lands on the Inc. 5000 for 4th time, Expands to LATAM Market, Debuts New Offerings for Tech Stack Innovation

With strategic investments in new markets, several new leadership roles and additional service offerings, Wursta continues to prove itself as the leader in enterprise technology consulting.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wursta, the cloud consulting firm helping clients humanize their cloud technologies to maximize the impact on their employees, customers, and overall business performance, continues through its rapid growth plans for 2023. This includes the addition of several new service offerings, expansion into Latin America and a 20 percent headcount increase. These achievements come on the heels of Wursta's notable three-year 488 percent revenue growth and the addition of several new leadership roles.

A Google Premier Partner, Wursta has now ranked four consecutive times on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing American companies, offering digital workplace expertise that empowers companies to adopt highly optimized and secure cloud or hybrid operations. Services include digital workplace design, migration and onboarding, virtual helpdesk and administration, and application integration. Wursta's expertise extends beyond digital workspace design to cloud strategy and infrastructure, custom app development, managed services, cybersecurity services and consultation on innovative technologies like web3.

To keep enterprises ahead of the curve, Wursta is introducing several new offerings including:

Virtual CISO: Wursta's on-demand virtual CISO helps companies of all sizes develop and implement ironclad strategies to guard against the multitude of complex cybersecurity risks threatening businesses today.

Responsible AI: Wursta will launch services that advise clients on the responsible adoption and deployment of artificial intelligence, including Google's new Bard AI chatbot, PaLM API for generative AI use and Duet AI for Google Workspace.

Salesforce services: Wursta is introducing Salesforce optimization services, including Salesforce integration with existing business applications and managed services for Salesforce administration.

Crypto compliance: In 2022, Wursta was the first in the industry to launch a web3 innovation studio last year called WRST Collabs, to test the business use cases for new and emerging technologies like web3, non- fungible tokens and the blockchain. Building on this effort, Wursta plans to launch a cryptocurrency compliance program to assist companies accepting crypto payments in 2023.

"At Wursta, we evaluate the economic and societal trends that influence technology adoption to strategically expand to new markets and provide service offerings that have driven our business growth," said Matt Wursta, founder and CEO of Wursta. "We've been able to do this because we truly put customers first. Technology executives are facing increased pressure to maximize cost efficiency and productivity while simultaneously staying ahead of the curve on cutting-edge technologies like web3 and artificial intelligence. We are proud of the value we add as a partner to leading companies that want to maximize their technology investments and understand what is around the corner."

In addition to announcing new service offerings, Wursta recently expanded into Latin America with a new office headquartered in Quito, Ecuador. The company is also working with Ecuador's Corporación Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (CNT), a state-owned telecom operator that provides fixed line telephony, mobile, satellite TV and internet services, to help CNT adopt the cloud. Additionally, in partnership with CNT the government of Ecuador, Wursta is chartering the first Cloud Academy training program for cloud architects in the region.

"Research shows that 40% of Latin America's top 5,000 companies will become dependent on cloud services this year," said Miguel Castro, VP of Expansion at Wursta. "Wursta is proud to partner with Google, CNT and the government of Ecuador to expand access to critical cloud technologies and job training in Latin America to meet this need head-on."

As service offerings and global offices have expanded, so has the Wursta team. Wursta has hired or promoted new senior roles that are pivotal in expanding the business to new markets and implementing a strategy that ensures superior client service as the company moves through this exciting growth stage. With their individual experiences, these leaders bring decades of enterprise technology expertise to the business.

About Wursta

Founded in 2014, Wursta is a technology industry organization that fosters, builds, and shapes the leveraging of technology to grow businesses. The company's mission is to maximize the use of the cloud, providing continuous support for the appropriate technological decision-making that allows its clients to grow through the development of cultures of continuous innovation. As a global premier Google partner, Wursta handles cloud migrations, managed services, infrastructure modernization, custom application development, digital workplace optimization, and cybersecurity and risk management. The Austin, Texas-based company was founded in 2014 by Matt Wursta and has ranked toward the top of Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies for four consecutive years. Wursta currently ranks number 24 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and 1209 Nationally.

