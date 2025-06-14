WWII Child Survivor Releases Compelling Philippine Memoir

Filipino Author Shares Story of Survival and Hope

PALM BAY, Fla., June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new memoir, "Paradise Lost! Paradise Regained!: Loving, Forgiving, and letting go...is a magic formula for TRANSFORMATION to regain paradise!" by Frank A. De La Rosa, recounts a powerful story of survival, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.

The book offers a unique perspective on World War II, experienced through the eyes of a child in the Philippines. It details the hardships of war, the subsequent poverty, and the journey toward education and personal growth. It emphasizes the importance of positivity, camaraderie, and resourcefulness in overcoming adversity. The book also explores the author's transition to the United States, his personal losses, and the role of forgiveness and faith in his life.

Frank A. De La Rosa, born in Panganiban, Catanduanes, Philippines, experienced a humble beginning and overcame numerous challenges, including the impact of WWII on his early education. A First High School Valedictorian, he achieved academic success, earning a BS in Agricultural Engineering (Cum Laude) from Araneta University and furthering studies at the University of California, Davis (UCD), as a University Scholar. His pursuit of knowledge continued with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Heald Institute of Technology, San Francisco, California and certifications as a Professional REALTOR, Florida and in Professional Photography, New York City. Beyond academic and professional achievements, De La Rosa is a dedicated community member, serving as a Trustee and Comptroller for the Knights of Columbus, USA. He is also the author of nine captivating books, all published in the USA.

"Paradise Lost! Paradise Regained!" is a memoir that reflects on resilience and invites reflection on journeys toward peace and purpose.

Book Reviews:

"Beyond Forgetting is the perfect book to enjoy on a plane ride or back and forth on your daily commute, and when you are done, you will feel a little closer to the author and the world as a whole." ~ Arthur Thares, Hollywood Book Reviews

"Memoirs like this serve as a reminder of who we are, where we come from, and what we hope to preserve." ~ David Allen , Pacific Book Review

Website:www.frankadelarosabooks.com

Available on Amazon

