WWTL Unveils Next-Generation Mobile Experience to Navigate the World's Last Mile

The Worldwide Transportation Library (WWTL) provides road, railroad and maritime photographs to international travelers. To help visitors gain more control over what they're searching, the WWTL now offers simpler tools to drill into any continent of interest, from Asia to Antarctica, and see what their future travels might look like.

PUERTO PALOMAS, México, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Worldwide Transportation Library (WWTL, https://wwtl.info/) today announces its next-generation mobile platform to match the needs of mobile-centric travelers. With a database covering all seven continents and 2,700 captures of international highways, railroads, and maritime thoroughfares, the WWTL offers a streamlined search experience for anyone interested in travel or viatology—the objective study of road infrastructure. It's often said travelers have their destination in mind, but the transportation methods to get there--once they're off the airplane--often leave question marks.