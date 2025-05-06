Wyatt-MacKenzie's 2025 Spring Highlights: A Rom-Com for Seniors, an MS Anthology, Award Wins & Innovative Card Decks

Indie publisher Wyatt-MacKenzie bursts into spring with two important new titles, multiple audiobook deals, plus innovative card decks aimed at misanthropic book club lovers, and writers, for both introspection and adrenalin.

DEADWOOD, Ore., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent publisher Wyatt-MacKenzie is making waves this spring with new books, a beach-award winner, entertaining audiobooks, and innovative literary-themed card decks.

New Books This Spring

"The Golden Years Glitch" by Judy Smith is a laugh-out-loud revenge rom-com with unforgettable characters and witty prose, catering to the often ignored market of mature women. A sharp and humorous debut that fans of feel-good fiction and reinvention stories will love. "A bighearted novel about finding fulfillment in the third act," wrote Kirkus Reviews.

Also new is "Uncomfortably Numb 2: An Anthology for Newly-Diagnosed MS Patients" by Meredith O'Brien, the powerful follow-up to her acclaimed memoir chronicling life with multiple sclerosis. This second volume deepens the conversation around chronic illness and identity with O'Brien's signature honesty and journalistic insight.

Best Beach Read Award Win

Adding to the celebration, "Cinnamon Beach" by Suzanne Kamata has been honored with a Zibby Book Award for Best Beach Read. This moving multicultural novel, centered around self-discovery and resilience, continues to earn praise for its lyrical storytelling and emotional depth.

Audiobooks Coming Soon

Audiobook deals for Wyatt-MacKenzie's recent titles, including "The Golden Years Glitch" and "Cinnamon Beach," as well as "Stone Creek" from Kate Brandes, and "The Goddess of Weaver Street" by Joy Ross Davis, were signed with Tantor Media for release later this year.

Innovative Card Decks for Readers and Writers

Wyatt-MacKenzie is expanding beyond books with the launch of "Book Club for One" Card Decks—a creative and thought-provoking product line designed for those who desire a solo book club experience, and so much more. Seven novels have been paired with custom card decks so far, offering reflective prompts and fun activities—"The Baba Yaga Mask" by Kris Spisak, "Lemongrass Hope" by Amy Impellizzeri, and "Piper, Once & Again" by Caroline Zani were holiday hits for Wyatt-MacKenzie.

Launching this summer, "The Publishing Witch Tarot Deck" offers mystical insight for writers on their book journey. Designed by publisher Nancy Cleary to mark her indie's 28th year in the industry, the deck blends inspiration, humor, magic, and practical advice for authors. "I do believe aspiring—hell, all!—writers are craving inspiration and support and this is just so creative. So beautiful," says Amy Impellizzeri, Faculty Member for MFA in Creative Writing Program.

Since 1998, Wyatt-MacKenzie continues to champion diverse, heartfelt, fearless, and funny storytelling from voices that deserve to be heard.

To request review copies, schedule an interview, or explore Wyatt-MacKenzie's full catalog, contact Nancy Cleary at [email protected] or visit www.wyattmackenzie.com.

