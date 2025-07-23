Wyman Duggan Named Speaker pro tempore of the Florida House While Continuing Legal Leadership at Rogers Towers

"Wyman Duggan represents the very best of what Rogers Towers offers: sharp legal intellect, public service leadership, and a deep commitment to the communities we serve." - Rogers Towers Attorneys at Law Post this

A Respected Voice in State Policy

Mr. Duggan has represented Florida House District 12 (formerly District 15) since 2018 and currently chairs the powerful Ways & Means Committee. His additional assignments on the Commerce Committee, State Affairs Committee, and Security & Threat Assessment Committee place him at the center of Florida's legislative process, especially in matters related to business development, taxation, infrastructure, and public safety.

His insight into regulatory structures, fiscal policy, and land use law makes him a key contributor to Florida's ongoing growth and innovation, particularly as Northeast Florida continues to expand and evolve.

A Trusted Legal Strategist

Before his election to the House, Mr. Duggan chaired the firm's Governmental and Regulatory Law Department, where he built a reputation as a trusted advisor on land use, zoning, permitting, and major infrastructure projects. With over two decades of experience, he has guided developers, property owners, and business leaders through complex legal and governmental frameworks—securing entitlements for commercial, residential, and industrial developments throughout Northeast Florida.

Notably, Mr. Duggan has achieved more than $30 million in property tax assessment reductions for clients, and his regulatory experience is regularly sought out by leaders navigating high-stakes development and policy decisions. He is consistently recognized by Best Lawyers in America®, Martindale-Hubbell, and the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of Florida's top land use and administrative attorneys.

Leadership in the Community

Mr. Duggan's commitment to civic life extends far beyond City Hall and the Capitol. He has served in key leadership roles across Northeast Florida, including:

General Counsel and Board Member, JAX Chamber (2024–present)

President, NAIOP Northeast Florida

Board Member, Jacksonville Community Council Inc., and Rotary Club of Jacksonville .

. Chair, Charter Revision Commission for the City of Jacksonville (2009–2010)

(2009–2010) Vice Chair, Task Force on Consolidated Government (2013–2014)

He is also a graduate of Leadership Florida, Leadership Jacksonville, and the inaugural class of the Jacksonville Regional Political Leadership Institute.

Service with Honor

Born in Jacksonville, Mr. Duggan's roots in the community run deep. After earning his undergraduate degree magna cum laude from The University of the South, he went on to earn his J.D. from the William & Mary Law School. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, reflecting a commitment to service and discipline that shapes his legal and legislative work.

When he's not advocating for clients or crafting policy in Tallahassee, Mr. Duggan devotes time to his family, his church, and his community. He has served on the vestry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church and in youth organizations like the Boy Scouts of America.

Wyman Duggan represents the very best of what Rogers Towers offers: sharp legal intellect, public service leadership, and a deep commitment to the communities we serve. We are proud to have him on our team.

To learn more about Wyman Duggan's practice or connect with him directly, visit his attorney profile, or contact our Governmental and Regulatory Law team.

For more information, visit www.rtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Susie Adams, Rogers Towers, P.A., 1 904-346-5901, [email protected], https://www.rtlaw.com/

SOURCE Rogers Towers, P.A.