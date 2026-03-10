Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Debuts Collection of Rooms Benefitting Give Kids The World

"At Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, we believe hospitality should extend beyond our walls and into the communities we serve," says General Manager Seth McDaniels. "Partnering with Give Kids The World allows our guests to support families who need it most." Post this

PURPOSE-DRIVEN STAYS

Featuring partial views of the Gulf and Intracoastal waterways, each Give Kids The World room at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach has been outfitted with specialty artwork and decor inspired by the nonprofit. Designed to accommodate families of up to four, the rooms feature a king bed paired with a twin bunk bed and include a variety of in-room amenities like a collection of children's books curated by local bookstore, Book + Bottle, for guests to enjoy during their stay. Throughout the property, families can enjoy several touchpoints from Book + Bottle, including an on-site store in the lobby, book delivery to the beach and more. Additional resort amenities include an expansive pool and pool deck, beach chairs included with each reservation, Pallavi Luxury Spa, standout dining options, including acclaimed waterfront restaurant Ocean Hai and more.

A proud participant and contributor to the local community, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach has implemented several initiatives that afford the resort the opportunity to give back to the region it calls home. Among these efforts is a partnership with Florida International University to offer an on-property culinary and hospitality manager-in-training program for recent graduates and the RADICAL heART mural, which debuted in fall 2024. Designed by local artist Chad Mize in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton, the beachfront mural has become a symbol of healing, resilience and renewal for the community.

MEMORABLE MOMENTS

At Give Kids The World Village in Central Florida, children with critical illnesses and their families can enjoy week-long, cost-free vacations while creating unforgettable memories together. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed families from all 50 states and 77 countries around the world.

"We are so grateful for the support of our longstanding partners like Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach," says Caroline Schumacher, President and CEO of Give Kids The World. "Special programs and promotions like this allow us to continue to provide lifelong memories for children and their families. Together, we're giving families the chance to focus on what matters most – joy and connection."

For more information or to make a reservation, visit wyndhamgrandclearwaterbeach.com and follow @wyndham_cwb. To donate to Give Kids The World, visit gktw.org and follow along @gktwvillage.

Media Contact:

C&R PR

[email protected]

ABOUT WYNDHAM GRAND CLEARWATER BEACH

Situated on Florida's West Coast, the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort is steps from the celebrated Clearwater Beach and offers 343 luxuriously appointed guest rooms with views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway. Home to the serene Pallavi Luxury Spa and a variety of onsite dining options, including the acclaimed waterfront Ocean Hai restaurant, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort is a premier beachfront destination offering unparalleled luxury and exceptional service. Amenities and activities include dolphin watching excursions, boat rides, a heated outdoor pool, beachfront and poolside BOTE Lounge rentals, Kids Fit Camp, e-bike tours of Safety Harbor, and easy access to Pier 60, local dining, outdoor adventures and standout attractions. For meetings and events, the resort is home to 22,000+ square feet of thoughtfully designed event spaces and more than 20 distinct venues, including the expansive 10,632 square foot Dunes Ballroom which is the largest ballroom on Clearwater Beach. For more information or to make a reservation, visit wyndhamgrandclearwaterbeach.com and follow along @wyndham_cwb.

ABOUT DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 83 existing hotels and resorts; more than 227 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

ABOUT GIVE KIDS THE WORLD

Give Kids The World Village is a nonprofit resort built exclusively to serve children with critical illnesses and their families. Children visiting Central Florida on their "wish trips," stay with their families at Give Kids The World's storybook Village for weeklong, dream vacations. Give Kids The World provides meals, transportation, nightly entertainment, and complimentary admission to Central Florida's world-famous theme parks and other attractions. There is never any charge to visiting families, and no child is ever turned away. Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has served more than 200,000 children and their families from all 50 states and 77 countries. GKTW is four-star rated by Charity Navigator, with more than 93 cents of every dollar spent going directly to program services. For more information visit GKTW.org.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, 1 727-281-9500, [email protected], https://www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com/

SOURCE Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach