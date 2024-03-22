Wyng Boosts Security Posture with Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

"Our SOC 2 Type 2 audit confirms we have systems in place to securely and reliably process our clients' data, protect data privacy, and minimize our own risks and exposure as a data processor," added Prakash Mishra. Post this

"At Wyng, our purpose is to help brands grow and understand their audience by fostering trustful, meaningful relationships with their customers. We prioritize consumer privacy and data security to ensure that our platform is not only engaging but also safe and secure," said Prakash Mishra, Co-Founder & CTO at Wyng. "Maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a testament to our commitment to protecting consumer data and complying with the latest government regulations."

Wyng's commitment to data security is driven not only by internal protocols but also by client demands. With an increasing number of clients requiring data security standards as a condition of doing business, Wyng's completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides assurance to enterprise clients, partners, and vendors that the company has established a secure and reliable operating environment.

"Our SOC 2 Type 2 audit confirms we have systems in place to securely and reliably process our clients' data, protect data privacy, and minimize our own risks and exposure as a data processor," added Prakash Mishra.

About Wyng

Wyng helps brands grow and understand their audience, delivering more relevant experiences that drive opt-ins, increase sales, and foster consumer trust. With Wyng, marketers can easily create interactive digital experiences that engage customers at the right moments, earning preferences and other zero-party data, and personalizing in real-time. Whether it's a product finder quiz, promotion, or preference center, Wyng experiences are always well-timed, user-friendly, and offer genuine value to consumers.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Sego

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

About 360 Advanced, Inc.

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty at: [email protected].

Media Contact:

Keith Frechette

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Media Contact

Keith Frechette, 360 Advanced, 4077585148, [email protected], www.360advanced.com

SOURCE Wyng and 360 Advanced