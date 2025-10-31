Wyoming Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

LARAMIE, Wyo., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wyoming Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales.

"Our partnership with Taymar is about growing both our fan base and our revenue base," said Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman. "Taymar's expertise in ticket sales will help us create a better game day experience while also delivering the financial results needed to support Wyoming Athletics long into the future."

Taymar has hired Colin Snyder from Air Force as Director of Ticket Sales to work closely with Wyoming Athletics and the university in the Laramie community.

"As Taymar continues its expansion westward, we couldn't be more excited to work with Wyoming Athletics," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We are grateful for the belief Tom Burman, Derek Gossler, and the entire Wyoming athletics staff have placed in Taymar to deliver an excellent fan experience along with tangible revenue results, and we look forward to welcoming Colin to our team to lead the charge in Laramie."

Wyoming is Taymar's second client school in the Mountain West (Texas-El Paso joins in July 2026) and first client in Wyoming.

"With our Taymar partnership, we're taking an exciting step toward growing our ticket sales and enhancing the fan experience," said Wyoming Senior Associate Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer Derek Gossler. "This addition to our team positions us to connect more deeply with our community and expand support for Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics."

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

