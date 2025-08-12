WYRE Technology Ranks No. 745 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WYRE Technology has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 745 with a three-year revenue growth of 320%. This marks the company's first appearance on the prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, WYRE provides managed IT services with a strong focus on security, monitoring, and strategic management. The Inc. 5000 recognition highlights WYRE's rapid growth, customer-centric approach, and commitment to helping businesses build future-ready IT environments.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that WYRE Technology is No. 745 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Before starting WYRE," said CEO and cofounder Tyler York, "the only business award I was ever aware of was Inc. 5000. To be on that list now feels like a validation that meant something even before becoming an entrepreneur. Earning the position as an Inc. 5000 company is a much broader and more competitive recognition than the industry-specific awards in the MSP space. To say we're honored doesn't come close."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it. And their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the US economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 companies will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About WYRE Technology

WYRE Technology was founded to solve a very specific problem. In Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the surrounding areas, few managed services providers (MSPs) had positioned themselves as the clear choice for modern businesses. There was a serious need for a partner with deep technical expertise, a broad skill set, and a relentless commitment to customer service.

Cofounded by Mike Wade, Tyler York, Dave Baughn, and Lee Behar, WYRE brings decades of combined experience in IT—focused on security, monitoring, and management. From the beginning, our mission has been simple: empower businesses through smart, strategic technology.

We evaluate products across the tech landscape—from established industry leaders to emerging innovators—so our clients benefit from both cutting-edge solutions and battle-tested reliability. This approach has earned us recognition in a competitive industry:

#53 on the 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 List,

Finalist for 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 MSP Company of the Year,

Finalist for 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 Newcomer of the Year,

2024 Channel Partners Next Generation, and

2024 Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) Technology Company of the Year.

We're proud to help organizations build secure, efficient, future-ready IT environments that grow with their business.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

