Wythe Windows Showcases Automated High-Performance Aluminum Windows and NYSERDA-Backed Retrofit Solutions at New York Build Expo

"Our focus is bringing this technology directly to New York streets at scale, rapidly modernizing our aging building stock with a precision-engineered 'new skin' that is built for the realities of the city and can be installed without displacing a single resident." --Darren Macri, Wythe Windows Post this

Next-Generation Automated Aluminum Platform Meets Rigorous Energy Standards & Maintains Clean, Modern Architectural Aesthetic

Wythe Windows' latest products produce robust aluminum systems with deep thermal breaks engineered to meet the most rigorous energy standards, while maintaining the clean, modern profiles that architects expect in urban projects.

The product complements Wythe Windows' overcladding retrofit wall panel, a revolutionary envelope‑in‑a‑box solution that functions as a high‑performance jacket for aging buildings, wrapping them in a new thermal envelope with windows pre‑installed and finishes factory‑applied.

This allows building owners or developers to retrofit their existing building with a precision-engineered new skin to achieve Passive House performance without requiring residents to relocate.

"The challenge of decarbonizing our existing building stock, especially occupied multifamily buildings, is one of the most critical and complex challenges facing our cities," said Darren Macri, Co‑CEO of Wythe Windows. "Our latest products make it possible to modernize aging buildings with precision‑engineered solutions that lower energy costs and consumption without undercutting quality or affordability."

Wythe Windows Advances NYSERDA-Backed Retrofits & Rapidly Deploys Technology to Market

Wythe Windows' overcladding product, initially supported by two grants, PON 6 and PON 7, awarded under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's NextGen program, has cleared feasibility assessments and entered the production and go-to-market phase.

The aluminum window line and the retrofit system are directly linked: the same automated production infrastructure that manufactures the new aluminum fenestration also produces the precision-engineered framework at the heart of the overcladding panel. By running both NYSERDA grants concurrently, Wythe Windows has compressed what is typically a multi-year innovation timeline to rapidly bring this technology to market.

"We've proved product viability, demonstrating that a unitized, overcladding solution for urban multifamily buildings is technically viable," said Macri. "Now, our focus is bringing this technology directly to New York streets at scale, rapidly modernizing our aging building stock with a precision-engineered 'new skin' that is built for the realities of the city and can be installed without displacing a single resident."

Delivering Comfort, Wellness and Environmental Benefits Without Increasing Costs

Wythe Windows' latest announcement comes as builders, home buyers and residents face rising demand for sustainable high‑performance housing solutions. The benefits are multifaceted, including:

Quality of Life: Wythe's Passive House windows feature multi-point locking systems and triple-gasket seals, creating an airtight, acoustic barrier. For families living adjacent to elevated highways or transit lines, that translates directly into quieter apartments and better living.

Environmental Impact: Historically, standard windows in aging housing stock have been a weak point in terms of environmental exposure and energy loss. Wythe's airtight systems keep outdoor pollutants from penetrating living spaces. Their insulative frames not only make the home more comfortable but they also eliminate the risk of condensation that feeds mold that can be seen on drywall or be hidden behind it.

Future Proofing: The company is also introducing an Integrated Heat Pump Window, which nests a high-performance HVAC system directly into the window itself. Building owners can replace aging heating and cooling infrastructure in a single installation step, without major interior renovation.

"Visitors to the New York Build Expo will also be able to experience our high performance UPVC windows. Our automated production lines for this style were custom built to provide exceptional lead times with consistent quality. Our tilt turn windows are AW60 rated - which means that this window meets some of the most air, water and structural performance along with its leading Passive House level thermal performance," said Macri.

Flexibility of design and function is at the core of Wythe's system. Robust enough for multi-family and customizable for single family, their solutions are designed to meet the Passive House standard and affordable enough to be in public housing. The company serves a range of projects coast to coast across the US.

To learn more about Wythe Windows or to experience the latest high‑performance innovations for yourself, visit https://www.wythewindows.com/. The leaders of Wythe Windows will be on-site for the New York Build Expo from March 18-19, 2026. The company is also participating at NESEA's BuildingEnergy Boston; JLC Live in Providence, Rhode Island; and Fensterbau, the world-leading trade show for windows, doors and facades in Nuremberg, Germany and additional events this spring. Wythe Windows invites attendees traveling to New York Build and any visitors to the area to visit the company's headquarters located at 50 Spring Street Ramsey, NJ 07446 for a full tour of the showroom and demo of its futuristic manufacturing of high-performance windows and doors.

About Wythe Windows:

Wythe Windows is a visionary manufacturer of high-performance tilt-turn windows and doors engineered for superior energy efficiency, durability, and contemporary design. Founded in 2017 by building industry leaders, the company specializes in Passive House-certified solutions and next-generation building envelope systems, with a focus on scalable performance for both new construction and occupied retrofits. Manufactured in Ramsey, New Jersey, Wythe Windows' products are used in PHI- and PHIUS-certified projects ranging from affordable multifamily housing in New York City to private residences nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.wythewindows.com/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Wythe Windows, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.wythewindows.com/

SOURCE Wythe Windows