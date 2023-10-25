W!ZARD Radio Media Partners with Sounder to Strengthen Gen-Z Entertainment Brand Offering

"Our collaboration with Sounder represents our next step in providing the best audio experience to our global audience. We are excited to work with a company so aligned with our vision for audio intelligence," said James Gilmore, Managing Director at W!ZARD Radio Media. Post this

In tandem, Sounder's contextual insights provide up-to-the-minute information about what captivates and engages audiences, facilitating a seamless alignment between advertisers' messages and the surrounding environment. By joining forces with Sounder, W!ZARD Radio Media will leverage the power of cutting-edge AI technology to amplify the discoverability, engagement, and monetization of their podcasts.

"For over a decade, W!ZARD Radio Media has taken pride in our desire to consistently innovate in audio content–ensuring that we are always producing the most exciting content for our audiences, whilst simultaneously creating effective solutions for our advertising partners," said James Gilmore, Managing Director at W!ZARD Radio Media. "Our collaboration with Sounder represents our next step in providing the best audio experience to our global audience. We are excited to work with a company so aligned with our vision for audio intelligence."

Sounder's Vice President of Sales and Client Success, Brittany Hall, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This partnership is a testament to W!ZARD Radio Media's commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering exceptional content to its ever-growing audience. Together, we will elevate the audio content landscape and offer advertisers and fans a more enriching and rewarding listener experience."

About W!ZARD Radio Media

W!ZARD Radio Media is a leading international youth entertainment brand and a market leader in engaging innovative, Generation Z-focused content, anchored by W!ZARD Studios. W!ZARD Studios is a global leader in audio entertainment. As one of the world's leading podcast networks, W!ZARD Studios is home to a suite of powerful podcast properties including the chart-topping Busy Being Black, Common Chaos, Pepp Talk Podcast, American Hysteria, and more.

About Sounder

Sounder is the AI-powered, end-to-end audio intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at sounder.ai.

W!ZARD Radio Media Contact:

James Gilmore

[email protected]

Sounder Contact:

Kristin Kovner

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies, 2028415963, [email protected], https://www.sounder.ai/

SOURCE Sounder