X-Golf Annapolis Announces Grand Opening in Jennifer Square

"We saw the need for a fresh, fun, and accessible golf option in Annapolis. We found that the patented X-Golf technology offers the best all-around golf simulation, with a fun sports bar atmosphere, so we decided to sign on to open a location in our hometown." Post this

Equipped with seven simulator bays (five standard and two private) able to accommodate up to six players per bay, golfers can choose to play from a variety of world-renowned courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Standard bays are available to rent from $45 (off-peak hours) to $60 (peak hours) per hour and monthly memberships can be purchased for $250, which includes five hours of play per month. Yearly memberships are $6,000 for unlimited use and 20% off food, drinks, and merchandise. Corporate memberships offer companies the same perks as yearly memberships, plus access to private bays and sponsorship opportunities, with prices starting at $7,000 per year. All memberships will be referred to as the Annapolis Golf Club with specialized merchandise available.

Open year-round regardless of weather conditions, X-Golf Annapolis will allow golfers to hit a real golf ball into a high-impact screen, replicating a plethora of golf shots with 98% accuracy. In addition to an immersive golf experience, X-Golf Annapolis will also provide a full bar with craft cocktails and an impressive food menu. X-Golf Annapolis also features a PGA Professional on staff for group and individual lessons.

To commemorate the grand opening, X-Golf Annapolis will host a series of launch events starting on July 17, and will feature exclusive giveaways, celebratory food specials, and an introductory simulator price of $30 per hour open to the public for both reservations and walk-in play. "The launch of X-Golf Annapolis is the first step in uniting the golfing community here in Annapolis and we're proud to provide an experience that combines the most advanced indoor golf technology with an ambiance grounded in exceptional food and outstanding hospitality, ensuring all guests have a fantastic time and make fond memories together," says Cannon.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained over 100 locations, with more than 40 in development, and plans to continue its rapid growth in 2024. For additional information, visit www.playxgolf.com.

Media Contact

Rob Cannon, X-Golf Annapolis, 1 4433394599, [email protected], xgolfannapolis.com

SOURCE X-Golf Annapolis