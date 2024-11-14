X-Rite Acquires Colorware B.V., Creators of MeasureColor, Expanding Comprehensive Color Management Solutions for the Printing and Packaging Industries

By bringing Colorware's expertise and solutions into X-Rite, we can better serve our customers with seamless, end-to-end color management offerings. Post this

Expanding X-Rite's Color Management Solutions for Printers and Packaging Converters

As the packaging printing industry continues the path to digitization and workflow automation, MeasureColor's feature-rich, user-friendly interface will create a complimentary offering for converters and brands alike. It will empower printers and packaging converters to achieve lower costs through real-time color control at the press while reporting conformance and quality to brand customers. The acquisition will enable X-Rite to offer a complete, integrated solution that combines its highly-regarded hardware and software with Colorware's specialized color management technology, designed specifically to meet the needs of printing and packaging converters.

"By bringing Colorware's expertise and solutions into X-Rite, we can better serve our customers with seamless, end-to-end color management offerings," said Jeff McKee, President, X-Rite. "Our customers need tools that are precise, user-friendly, and efficient while reducing waste and ensuring color consistency from concept to finished product. The addition of Colorware to X-Rite will enable us to offer even greater fidelity to our customers."

Supporting Efficient and Consistent Color Quality in Packaging

With increasing demands for faster production cycles and consistent quality in the global printing and packaging industries, the combination of X-Rite's hardware and Colorware's software will enable converters to meet the rigorous requirements of today's production environments. Incorporating Colorware's products into X-Rite's rich portfolio of color measurement instruments and software will provide customers with enhanced control, data integration, and the ability to achieve precise color matches across various substrates and processes.

"Joining the X-Rite team offers an incredible opportunity to explore new markets and further integrate both our technologies to bring innovative state-of-the-art MeasureColor solutions to brand owners, premedia companies, and printers/converters worldwide," said Erik Koldenhof, Director,Colorware B.V

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Colorware B.V. (MeasureColor)

Colorware B.V. is a leading developer of color management software solutions designed for the production of printed goods and packaging. Its flagship product, MeasureColor, offers converters and printers a robust, easy-to-use platform for measuring and managing color quality, ensuring consistency and precision throughout the production process. For more information, visit http://www.measurecolor.com.

©2024 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], http://www.xrite.com/

SOURCE X-Rite; X-Rite