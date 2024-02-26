X-Rite Appoints Jeff McKee as President

Our company is fueled by an incredible team of talented associates, and I look forward to working with them as we expand and innovate our portfolio of solutions and continue to deliver world-class service. Post this

X-Rite is an operating company in Veralto's (NYSE: VLTO) Product Quality and Innovation segment, which helps customers safeguard everyday essentials by protecting the food supply chain, enabling the delivery of verified pharmaceuticals, and ensuring product quality, freshness, and consistency.

Throughout his tenure at X-Rite, McKee has demonstrated leadership across various roles, and his insights have been instrumental in shaping X-Rite's long-term success. He has overseen the finance, information technologies, and global services businesses, including inside sales, order entry, product management, and service centers. In addition, he played a pivotal role in facilitating the company's M&A strategy through several strategic acquisitions.

"It couldn't be a more exciting and important time to be leading X-Rite, as customers face new business challenges and make moves to create more sustainable manufacturing processes," said McKee. "Our company is fueled by an incredible team of talented associates, and I look forward to working with them as we expand and innovate our portfolio of solutions and continue to deliver world-class service."

"As we look ahead, Jeff's vision for the color science and technology market aligns seamlessly with Veralto's mission to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future," said Mattias Byström, Senior Vice President, Product Quality and Innovation, Veralto. "Under his leadership, X-Rite will continue to innovate across hardware, software, and services, delivering digital workflow solutions that help customers meet their sustainability goals."

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

©2023 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], www.xrite.com

SOURCE X-Rite