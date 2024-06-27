X-Rite Autura Ink Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Award

Autura Ink, a cloud native platform for ink formulation and quality control, is recognized by PRINTING United Alliance for its innovation and contribution to advancing the print industry.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, announced that Autura™ Ink received the PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Award for Color Management and Quality Control. A cloud-native solution, Autura Ink helps accelerate ink development by providing a centralized platform for all formulation, storage, approval, retrieval, and quality control needs for offset, flexo, gravure, and screen-printing inks. The Pinnacle Product Awards recognize products that significantly enhance the printing industry through exceptional quality, capability, and productivity.
"We are thrilled to win the prestigious Pinnacle Product Award," said Ming-Pong Liu, Software Solutions Product Manager, X-Rite. "Autura Ink represents a paradigm shift in ink development, management, and quality control. By consolidating critical processes into a single platform, ink suppliers, manufacturers and converters can fast track their ink development, minimize press downtime, and reduce press returns. Equally important, its modern, cloud-native architecture makes Autura Ink easier to deploy, maintain, and scale for future business needs."
The Autura Ink platform simplifies data sharing between formulation, quality control, and PantoneLIVE. Users will no longer need to switch between applications to validate formulas, which is done seamlessly within the Autura platform. It also integrates with X-Rite spectrophotometers, including the eXact 2 Family, to create a connected workflow and enhance efficiency.
With Autura Ink, press operators can quickly identify ink variations and minimize downtime due to color mismatches. The integrated BestMatch™ feature allows operators to determine if an ink is within specification or if adjustments are needed. If the on-press color does not meet specifications, the Quick Correct feature facilitates ink formula adjustments to bring the press back on color quickly and reduce press returns. Autura Ink also supports a more sustainable approach to print production by promoting the reuse of materials.
"One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria," said Dawn Nye, Pinnacle Awards Program Manager, PRINTING United Alliance. "And, with outstanding entries like X-Rite Autura Ink, they had their work cut out for them."
For more information about Autura Ink, visit https://www.xrite.com/categories/formulation-and-quality-assurance-software/autura-ink.
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
©2024 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], http://www.xrite.com/
SOURCE X-Rite
