X-Rite Autura Ink Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Award

Autura Ink represents a paradigm shift in ink development, management, and quality control. By consolidating critical processes into a single platform, ink suppliers, manufacturers and converters can fast track their ink development, minimize press downtime, and reduce press returns. Post this

The Autura Ink platform simplifies data sharing between formulation, quality control, and PantoneLIVE. Users will no longer need to switch between applications to validate formulas, which is done seamlessly within the Autura platform. It also integrates with X-Rite spectrophotometers, including the eXact 2 Family, to create a connected workflow and enhance efficiency.

With Autura Ink, press operators can quickly identify ink variations and minimize downtime due to color mismatches. The integrated BestMatch™ feature allows operators to determine if an ink is within specification or if adjustments are needed. If the on-press color does not meet specifications, the Quick Correct feature facilitates ink formula adjustments to bring the press back on color quickly and reduce press returns. Autura Ink also supports a more sustainable approach to print production by promoting the reuse of materials.

"One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria," said Dawn Nye, Pinnacle Awards Program Manager, PRINTING United Alliance. "And, with outstanding entries like X-Rite Autura Ink, they had their work cut out for them."

For more information about Autura Ink, visit https://www.xrite.com/categories/formulation-and-quality-assurance-software/autura-ink.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

