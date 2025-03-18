X-Rite Brings End-to-End Color Innovation to European Coatings Show

At ECS, we'll introduce Autura, our new cloud-native software built specifically to formulate effect finishes in paints and coatings. This innovation helps fast-track color formulation, optimizes recipe and specification management, improves the evaluation of special effect paints and coatings. Post this

At ECS, X-Rite will feature advanced solutions to support manufacturers and suppliers during each step of the workflow.

Color Formulation & Visualization for Effect Finishes

Autura Cloud-Native Software: Streamlines color formulation for effect finishes using a cloud-native, serverless software ecosystem. Objectively predicts color matches to select the right pigments within 2-3 correction steps compared to an average of 7.

MA-T12 Portable Multi-Angle Spectrophotometer: Enables true communication and visualization of effect finishes to ensure consistent product appearance across supply chains.

PANTORA Software: Create a digital twin of effect finishes for 3D rendering and digitally communicate appearance and material data such as color, gloss, and texture without shipping physical prototypes. Integrates with X-Rite measurement devices, Judge LED Light Booth, and supports all leading CAD applications through AxF files.

Color Formulation for Solid and Transparent Finishes

Color iMatch Formulation Software: Delivers exceptional match performance, reduces wasteful formulation attempts, and improves productivity with advanced automation.

Ci7860 Sphere Benchtop Spectrophotometer: Ensures industry-leading inter-instrument agreement and repeatability for precise color results on opaque, transparent, translucent, and brightened samples.

Production & Quality Control:

Color iQC Software: Monitors color from specification through material suppliers, manufacturing and assembly mixing and industrial production, with tools to help automate color control.

MetaVue VS3200 Non-Contact Imaging Spectrophotometer: Ensures accurate color measurements of liquid coatings, pastes or powders without contamination using digital on-screen targeting.

Inline Color Measurement:

ERX145 Spectrophotometer with ESWin Software: Measures and monitors color and gloss on coil coating production lines to ensure color stays within tolerance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Visual Assessment:

New Judge LED Light Booth: Accurately assess and evaluate color under standard LED light sources, aligning with EU regulations and the global shift toward efficient, sustainable lighting solutions.

For more information, visit X-Rite at Hall 4, Stand 566 during the European Coatings Show or explore solutions online at https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/paint-coatings-color-measurement

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

