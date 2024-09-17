X-Rite ColorDesigner PLUS Helps Paint Manufacturers and Retailers Improve Paint Color Matching and Maximize Sales

New integration of X-Rite ColorDesigner PLUS color matching software and Color iMatch formulation software enables paint manufacturers to create, manage, and digitally share color data directly to paint retailers for improved color mixing, fewer mis-tints, and increased profitability.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announce new digital workflow capabilities in ColorDesigner PLUS color matching software designed for the retail paint industry. With integration into X-Rite's Color iMatch formulation software and improved data sharing, paint manufacturers can now manage and share color data digitally with their paint retailers for accurate color matching, mixing, and dispensing. With a convenient digital workflow between the paint laboratory and retail location, companies can increase first hit matches up to 50 percent, reduce mis-tints, and increase paint sales.
Paint retailers rely on prepared color data from the manufacturer to sell dispensed paint. This requires an end-to-end digital solution that supports lab formulation data and point-of-sale systems. Including the Color iMatch EFX formulation engine in ColorDesigner PLUS improves color match performance for paint retailers. Now, labs can create, share, and control new paint formulations directly to paint retailers with unmatched precision. This translates into enhanced customer satisfaction for retailers and substantial reductions in waste and cost savings.
"The ColorDesigner PLUS and Color iMatch data connectivity brings streamlined efficiencies and a connected paint workflow," said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "This makes it easier for manufacturers to share new high-quality paint databases to support and grow retail paint sales with exact color matching."
Other features added to ColorDesigner Plus include:
- New advanced correction capabilities to proof paint formulas before producing large or critical customer orders, reducing potential errors, and ensuring the highest quality product.
- Formulation improvements to optimize custom color matching with predefined rules set by the color laboratory, ensuring the first formula is the best.
For more information on X-Rite's retail paint solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/paint-coatings-color-measurement/retail-paint
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn.
©2024 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], https://www.xrite.com/
SOURCE X-Rite
Share this article