X-Rite ColorDesigner PLUS Helps Paint Manufacturers and Retailers Improve Paint Color Matching and Maximize Sales

The ColorDesigner PLUS and Color iMatch data connectivity brings streamlined efficiencies and a connected paint workflow. This makes it easier for manufacturers to share new high-quality paint databases to support and grow retail paint sales with exact color matching. Post this

"The ColorDesigner PLUS and Color iMatch data connectivity brings streamlined efficiencies and a connected paint workflow," said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "This makes it easier for manufacturers to share new high-quality paint databases to support and grow retail paint sales with exact color matching."

Other features added to ColorDesigner Plus include:

New advanced correction capabilities to proof paint formulas before producing large or critical customer orders, reducing potential errors, and ensuring the highest quality product.

Formulation improvements to optimize custom color matching with predefined rules set by the color laboratory, ensuring the first formula is the best.

For more information on X-Rite's retail paint solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/paint-coatings-color-measurement/retail-paint

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn.

©2024 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], https://www.xrite.com/

SOURCE X-Rite