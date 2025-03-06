X-Rite Earns Silver Badge from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

This recognition validates our longstanding commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. As a trusted partner to our customers, we are dedicated to making a positive environmental and social impact through our operations, products, and partnerships. Post this

"We are extremely excited to receive a Silver rating in our first assessment through EcoVadis," said Jeff McKee, President, X-Rite. "This recognition validates our longstanding commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. As a trusted partner to our customers, we are dedicated to making a positive environmental and social impact through our operations, products, and partnerships."

X-Rite's sustainability initiatives are built on three core pillars—Products, Planet, and People—driving the company's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and promoting responsible business practices.

Our team works across all functions and geographies to uphold the highest standards of corporate responsibility and continuous improvement. As part of Veralto, X-Rite contributes to a broader mission of Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™ by supporting scientific and technological innovation that help our customers advance sustainability, branding, safety, compliance, and traceability objectives.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global

Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

