X-Rite Launches Autura Ink, a Cloud-Based Platform for Ink Formulation and Quality Control

Autura Ink is built on a serverless and secure architecture that can be easily implemented due to its highly intuitive user interface, minimizing the need for operator training. Post this

Streamline Workflows & Enhance Color Matching

Autura Ink simplifies data sharing between formulation, quality control, and PantoneLIVE. Users will no longer need to switch between applications to validate formulas, which is now done seamlessly within the Autura platform.

Using Autura Ink, press operators can quickly identify variations in ink and minimize downtime due to mismatched colors. The integrated BestMatch™ feature allows operators to quickly determine if an ink is within specification or if the recipe needs adjustment. If the on-press color fails to meet specification, Autura's Quick Correct feature facilitates the necessary ink formula additions to ensure that the press gets back on color to resume operations quickly, reducing press returns. By promoting the reuse of materials, users can implement a more sustainable approach to print production.

Minimize the Risk of Error

Tailored to specific customer use cases with predetermined settings, companies can create error-proof ink formulation templates in Autura Ink to improve repeatability and productivity. In addition, templates help users efficiently handle diverse formulation requirements without sacrificing quality.

"As the industry continues to struggle with staffing, Autura Ink makes onboarding easy with a user-friendly interface and preset templates designed to reduce mistakes," continued Liu.

See Autura Ink live at drupa 2024, Hall 8b/A12, Messe Düsseldorf, Germany, May 28 to June 7.

