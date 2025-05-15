X-Rite Launches CiF3200 Imaging Benchtop Spectrophotometer for Precision Small-Spot Color Measurement

With the CiF3200, we're addressing a unique need in the industry – how to consistently measure color on small or oddly shaped parts. Post this

The CiF3200 sphere benchtop spectrophotometer offers simultaneous SPIN / SPEX capability. It enables brilliance measurement, which is critical for quality control on metals and materials that may exhibit visual variation due to surface finishing and metallic reflection. Whether maintaining color harmony for luxury watches or verifying part-to-part consistency on small, molded goods, the CiF3200 helps manufacturers elevate quality assurance with confidence and efficiency.

"With the CiF3200, we're addressing a unique need in the industry – how to consistently measure color on small or oddly shaped parts," said Dave Visnovsky, Product Manager, X-Rite. "By combining advanced targeting and imaging with sphere measurement technology and an aperture as small as 2mm, the CiF3200 allows customers to digitize their standards and streamline quality control in ways that simply weren't possible before."

The CiF3200 enables users to:

Set and communicate digital color standards for small or complex components.

Verify each measurement spot with live on-screen targeting.

Capture and store measurement images for traceability.

Extract multiple colors from a single sample for comprehensive analysis.

The CiF3200 integrates with Color iQC software for a complete quality control solution and streamlined workflow. For more information about the CiF3200, visit https://www.xrite.com/categories/benchtop-spectrophotometers/cif3200

See CiF3200 at EPHJ 2025

X-Rite will demonstrate the CiF3200 at Booth Q03 during EPHJ 2025, taking place June 3–6, 2025, at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. The event brings together professionals from high-precision industries, including watchmaking, jewelry, microtechnologies, and medtech.

Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], https://www.xrite.com

