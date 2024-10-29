X-Rite, Pantone, and Sun Chemical Add Color Libraries to PantoneLIVE for Extruded Aluminum Aerosol Packaging

Providing Pantone-approved colors on a monobloc can is a gamechanger for brands and manufacturers. Post this

"Providing Pantone-approved colors on a monobloc can is a gamechanger for brands and manufacturers," said Eduardo Alegria, Global Champion Metal Deco inks, Sun Chemical. "It simplifies the color approval process and removes guesswork, delays with ink laydowns, and reworks during new design production runs. This creates a more sustainable and cost-effective process."

End-to-End Color Measurement Solutions for Metal Packaging

PantoneLIVE integrates with X-Rite solutions including ColorCert, Color iQC quality control software, Autura Ink Software, Ci64 handheld color measurement device, and NetProfiler performance platform for a truly connected digital color workflow. An end-to-end color management workflow helps brands, packaging printers, and manufacturers streamline color communication, enhancing design and print efficiency.

"Can making is a complex process and the reflective, curved shape of aluminum containers makes producing accurate and consistent color challenging," said Cindy Cooperman, VP of Global Brand Sales, X-Rite. "The monobloc libraries in PantoneLIVE, combined with X-Rite's Ci64 spectrophotometer and formulation and quality control software make it easy to select, measure, and produce consistent colors to maintain brand integrity."

For more information on digital color workflow solutions for metal packaging manufacturers, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/print-packaging/metal-packaging-manufacturers

About Sun Chemical

Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group, is a leading producer of packaging and graphic solutions, color and display technologies, functional products, electronic materials, and products for the automotive and healthcare industries. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical is continuously working to promote and develop sustainable solutions to exceed customer expectations and better the world around us. With combined annual sales of more than $8.5 billion and 22,000+ employees worldwide, the DIC Group companies support a diverse collection of global customers.

Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.sunchemical.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

