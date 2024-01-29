X-Rite Pantone Introduces Color Assessment Profile to Help Consumer Brands Ensure Accurate Color Across Packaging Types

By leveraging X-Rite's color libraries and digital tools, brands can gain peace of mind in their color decisions Post this

"Color consistency is critical in brand recognition because consumers often associate any color discrepancy with product quality," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite Pantone. "Our Brand Color Assessment Profile aims to alleviate this by helping brands understand how color will reproduce early in the design process before color samples are even sent."

With this program, X-Rite Pantone's Color Experts will create a personalized Color Assessment Profile using the brand's specified color. Brand managers and designers can use this report to:

See how specific brand colors will look on multiple packaging substrates.

Determine whether CMYK is accurate enough for various pack types.

Make informed color decisions early in the design phase.

Save time, minimize unexpected surprises, and eliminate time wasted trying to hit unachievable colors.

"By leveraging X-Rite's color libraries and digital tools, brands can gain peace of mind in their color decisions," added Cooperman. "Our goal is to empower brands with the necessary color data and insights to make informed color choices and reduce time spent on color adjustments, ultimately enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement."

For a limited time, X-Rite Pantone is offering the Brand Color Assessment Profile for no charge. To learn more and request a customized report, visit https://www.xrite.com/categories/training/cpg-brand-color-assessment-program

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.

©2024 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], www.xrite.com

SOURCE X-Rite