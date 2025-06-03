X-Rite Partners with Esko to Bring AI-Powered Color Matching to Digital Packaging at Esko World 2025

Print Clone is a great example of how we're working together to bring AI-powered automation to the digital pressroom—helping brands and their print suppliers reduce manual steps, improve accuracy, and keep pace with the demands of modern packaging production. Post this

"X-Rite and Esko have a long-standing partnership focused on delivering innovative, end-to-end color solutions for packaging customers," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President – Brand Global Strategic Accounts at X-Rite Pantone. "Print Clone is a great example of how we're working together to bring AI-powered automation to the digital pressroom—helping brands and their print suppliers reduce manual steps, improve accuracy, and keep pace with the demands of modern packaging production."

X-Rite at Esko World

This week at Esko World in St. Louis, Missouri, X-Rite is demonstrating how its advanced color management solutions enable consistent color across packaging types, print processes, and global supply chains.

Featured solutions include:

Color Assessment Service: A complimentary report showing how brand colors appear across five packaging substrates.

eXact 2: A next-generation handheld spectrophotometer that removes subjectivity and helps suppliers ensure brand color is in target run to run.

PantoneLIVE™ and Private Library Manager: A cloud-based solution to digitally communicate brand and custom color standards.

ColorCert® ScoreCard Server: Cloud-based software for tracking and analyzing print quality.

Panel Discussion:

McDonald's Packaging Color Best Practices

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 1:30 – 2:00 PM CDT

Kim Haugh from tms/McDonald's will share best practices about how X-Rite Pantone's advanced color management solutions help tms/McDonald's reduce rework, improve production efficiency, and maintain brand color consistency across packaging on a global scale.

For more information about X-Rite color management solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news and information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

