X-Rite Showcases How Digital Workflow Solutions Keep Colors Connected at PRINTING United

At PRINTING United, X-Rite will demonstrate its connected ecosystem of color measurement, specification, formulation, and quality control solutions to help printers reduce production costs, minimize wasted inks and substrates, and maximize profitability.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At PRINTING United, October 18-20 in Atlanta, GA, X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, will demonstrate how a connected ecosystem of color measurement, specification, formulation, and quality control solutions helps printers simplify print workflows, exceed brand requirements, and improve print quality. Commercial, packaging, and specialty printers can reduce waste, boost profitability, and grow their print business by keeping their color data digitally connected from design through production.

"As the costs of materials and inks rise, print providers need integrated solutions that streamline workflows to better manage shorter print runs, last-minute design changes, and tighter color tolerances," said Jon-Michael McCartney, Director Print and Packaging, X-Rite. "At PRINTING United, we will demonstrate how production printers of all sizes can add consistent, precise color quality control into their workflow - during specification and design, throughout formulation, on press, and in the finished product. With a digital color workflow, print providers get to approved color faster, saving time, improving productivity while reducing ink and material waste."

Visitors at PRINTING United Expo can explore X-Rite's comprehensive range of color workflow solutions at booth C1713, including:

eXact 2™ Portable Spectrophotometer: X-Rite's most versatile, connected, and easy-to-use measurement device for optimizing the print workflow, from formulation through quality control. It offers enhanced accuracy and speed, non-contact video measurement and zoom technology, onboard Wi-Fi, and software connectivity, and can measure across substrates.

ColorCert Suite: Providing an overall view of print quality and color performance through a single number score, this tool ensures compliance with brand specifications.

InkFormulation Software: Delivering fast, accurate, consistent ink formulations, this software handles formula creation, storage, approval, and retrieval for offset, flexo, gravure, and screen-printing inks.

NetProfiler Device Optimization Platform: A cloud-based platform that validates and optimizes spectrophotometer performance, ensuring color consistency between devices and across the print and packaging supply chain.

i1Pro 3 Plus Color Profiling Device: Reducing color appearance variability, this device allows printers to create ICC profiles for almost any substrate, including paper, film, textiles, vinyl, and other materials, and calibrate digital presses for the highest color accuracy.

IntelliTrax2 Pro: Designed for mid- to large-sized commercial printers, this integrated automated scanning solution provides instant feedback on job performance with direct integration to the ColorCert Suite. It is a G7® Press Control System Certified by Idealliance® and supports PSO and ISO print specifications.

In addition, attendees will hear about X-Rite's extensive color education and employee training offering, including free webinars, on-demand seminars, and on-site trainings. Or learn how an X-Rite G7™ Certified Expert can help print owners achieve G7 compliance. X-Rite also offers support services to keep digital workflows running smoothly with a range of device maintenance plans.

For more information about X-Rite's print and packaging solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/print-packaging.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com.

