X-Rite Showcases Latest Color and Appearance Technology at Textile Discovery Summit

At the summit, X-Rite will demonstrate the latest color measurement and appearance solutions, helping companies digitize the design-to-production process, shorten the color approval process and support sustainability efforts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At AATCC's 2023 Textile Discovery Summit, X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, will demonstrate the latest color and appearance solutions designed to help companies create and share digital materials across teams and suppliers to streamline the design to manufacturing process. In addition, X-Rite will highlight how an end-to-end digital textile color program can cut production time in half by expediting color approvals, formulation, and color evaluations. The result is an efficient digital process that saves time, money and reduces a company's carbon footprint.

"Appearance technology has evolved making it more accessible and easier than ever for brands and suppliers to create and share digital material libraries," said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "At Textile Discovery Summit, attendees can learn how X-Rite digital color and appearance solutions help designers to accurately visualize and iterate on their designs, while sharing the same digital material throughout operations and the supply chain ensuring their original design intent and perceived quality are met."

At AATCC's 2023 Textile Discovery Summit, September 12-14, in Greenville, South Carolina., X-Rite will demonstrate end-to-end digital solutions to optimize the textile value chain.

Design and Specification – Build digital color palettes and create digital color standards to share across a global supply chain. Learn which X-Rite spectrophotometer is best for your textile or digital printing application and how to digitally communicate color and appearance characteristics between designers, brands, dye houses, and OEMs.

3D Visualization & Digital Material Twins – Create virtual prototypes or digital material twins quickly and cost-effectively using spectral and imaging data to render original color and texture onto 3D models. See how the Ci7000 Series and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers combined with X-Rite PANTORA™ software empower brands and textile suppliers to digitally visualize color and appearance characteristics of fabrics and meshes to expedite product development and reduce oversampling.

Color Formulation – Remove subjectivity from color formulation and increase color match rates by 50 percent. Learn how Color iMatch formulation software supports a digital workflow enabling dye houses to optimize initial color matches, reuse leftover materials, and reduce wasteful formulation attempts.

Production and Quality Control – Measure, maintain, compare, and analyze production color against the standard to ensure it stays within tolerance. Learn how X-Rite color measurement solutions capture spectral data on various textile materials, including patterns, textures, performance fabrics, accessories, and other hard-to-measure samples.

Digital Textile Printing – Calibrate and profile digital textile presses for accurate color. See how i1Pro 3 Plus with 8 mm aperture can profile and assure print quality for dye sublimation, direct-to-garment, roll-to-roll fabric, and backlit film applications.

For more information about X-Rite solutions for textiles, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/textiles.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.

