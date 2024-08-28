X-Rite Showcases the Latest Color Measurement and Workflow Innovations at Labelexpo and PRINTING United Expo

Labelexpo and PRINTING United are the perfect opportunity for us to connect with print professionals to showcase the latest X-Rite innovations and demonstrate how our integrated digital workflow solutions accelerate print and packaging production with precise, consistent color. Post this

In booth 335 at Labelexpo, visitors will see end-to-end color management solutions for a connected label and packaging workflow, including:

eXact™ 2: The most connected and easy-to-use handheld spectrophotometer with the ability to measure color across various substrates, including flexible film and paper, in a single device, while also verifying customer standards.

ColorCert® Suite: Compatible with Esko WebCenter, AVT's SpectraLab, and eXact 2, ColorCert Suite offers printers an overall view of print quality and color performance in a single number score to confirm compliance with brand specifications.

PantoneLIVE™: Digital color libraries to create, manage, and share achievable color standards across printing technologies and substrates.

X-Rite at PRINTING United

At PRINTING United in booth C3237, X-Rite will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of color measurement solutions to help print businesses achieve consistent and accurate color across a range of print applications and substrates. Whether for commercial printing, packaging, large format, or textiles, X-Rite technology simplifies the communication, formulation, measurement, and production of color for a more efficient and sustainable print process.

In addition to highlighting the eXact 2, ColorCert Suite, and PantoneLIVE, X-Rite will also showcase:

IntelliTrax2 Pro: A premier press side scanning solution that empowers mid- to large-size commercial and folding carton printers to create an end-to-end connected pressroom workflow.

Pinnacle Award-Winning Autura Ink Software: A cloud-native ink formulation platform for fast, accurate, and consistent ink formulation, formula creation, storage, approval, and retrieval.

X-Rite Link: An interactive dashboard that provides stakeholders access to manage all their devices with real-time visibility into the health and service records.

"PRINTING United is the perfect opportunity for us to connect with print professionals and showcase the latest X-Rite innovations, including the new Autura Ink platform, which helps fast track ink development, minimize press downtime, and reduce press returns," continued McCartney.

For more information about X-Rite color management solutions for print and packaging, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/print-packaging

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

