X-Rite to Present at drupa Touchpoint Packaging Forum

At drupa touchpoint packaging, visitors will learn how X-Rite and Pantone digital color solutions and services are helping brands manage print quality across packaging types including recycled and eco-friendly substrates and between global suppliers for color accuracy and consistency on the shelf.

Evolution of PantoneLIVE

For the past decade, leading consumer brands and their designers have relied on the PantoneLIVE™ digital color library suite for the specification and communication of Pantone standards across the packaging supply chain. A critical part of a connected digital workflow, PantoneLIVE integrates with X-Rite formulation, quality control, and color measurement instruments to improve color communication and drive efficiencies and sustainability efforts. With over 84,000 Pantone color choices for the top packaging and printing applications, PantoneLIVE enables brand owners, designers, and printers to feel confident in selecting color standards that are achievable in production.

X-Rite continues expanding PantoneLIVE capabilities and will demonstrate PantoneLIVE Private Library Manager, a new feature allowing brands to add custom brand colors to the PantoneLIVE ecosystem. Brands can leverage pure spectral values for custom color specification throughout the production process to accurately reproduce brand colors on a variety of label and packaging substrates using various printing technologies and ink types.

X-Rite Speakers to Share Expertise

X-Rite experts will be presenting several sessions during the TPP forum, including:

Make the Right Color Decisions During Design, Thursday, May 30 at 3:15 pm

Knowing how a brand color will reproduce in different production scenarios saves time, reduces mistakes, and instills brand integrity. In this session, X-Rite Pantone brand color experts Pieter Mulder and Raf Mulla will demonstrate how designers can visually compare and assess how brand colors will reproduce on different packaging types during the design phase.

Tell a Color Story Like Soap & Glory, Saturday, June 1 at 1:15 pm

Join Pieter Mulder and Raf Mulla to learn how digital color tools helped Soap & Glory decrease their "bespoke pink" brand color from multiple shades to one specified digital target color and reproduce it across 30+ print, ink, and substrate combinations.

The Hidden Cost of Brand Color, Thursday, June 6 at 1:15 pm

Although you may not have a line item in your budget for color, it can impact your bottom line in different places. Brand color experts Linda Hadar and Brian Ashe will explain how digital technologies help brands like Alcon, Coke, Perfetti Van Melle, Asda, L&E, and others set clear color expectations to eliminate onsite press reviews, reduce waste and rework, and create a cost-effective and sustainable print process.

Visit the X-Rite Brand Team at the drupa TPP forum in Hall 3, Booth B31, or all Veralto's Product Quality and Innovation segment of operating companies, including X-Rite, Pantone, Esko, and Enfocus in Hall 8B, Booth A12, at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany from May 28 to June 7.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with X-Rite at drupa, visit https://go.xrite.com/drupa-brand

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

