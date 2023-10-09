X-Rite to Show Connected Color Measurement and Appearance Solutions at Western Coatings Show

X-Rite demonstrates how coatings manufacturers can leverage a digital color workflow to accelerate color formulation, improve color matching, and maintain color throughout production to achieve sustainability goals.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, will showcase the latest color measurement and appearance solutions for a sustainable workflow at Western Coatings Show, October 15-18, in Las Vegas, NV. X-Rite will showcase how a digital color workflow helps coating manufacturers accelerate color formulation, ensure an accurate color match, avoid color rejections, create digital material renderings, and improve customer satisfaction. In addition, X-Rite is presenting a session on appearance characterization for effect and structured coatings in the Innovation Lounge at the show on October 17 at 2:50 PM.
"The complexity of using new bio-based and recycled material and the need for a more sustainable and efficient manufacturing process is driving innovation in color measurement," said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "At Western Coatings Show, attendees will learn how X-Rite measurement devices go beyond spectral measurements to characterize material appearance and connect to a digital workflow, streamlining color communication, formulation, and quality control. Manufacturers can eliminate subjective color communication and assessment that often ends with unnecessary waste, reduce the need for physical prototypes, and verify color is on target through all stages of the manufacturing process."
At the show in booth 430, X-Rite will display the latest color measurement and appearance solutions for every stage of the design to production process.
Color Measurement & Specification – See the latest color measurement technology and learn which X-Rite spectrophotometer is best for your application. Speak with experts on creating digital color standards that can be shared across the global supply chain.
Virtual Prototyping – Create virtual prototypes by leveraging spectral and imaging data to render original paint and coating color and texture onto a 3D model using X-Rite PANTORA™ software. Economically digitize the appearance of coatings using the X-Rite Ci7000 Series, MA-T12, and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers, and create a digital library of colors for use in virtual prototyping to visualize colors on different substrates for faster product development and quality control.
Formulation – Remove subjectivity from color formulation using advanced formulation software that can increase the color match rate by 50 percent. Color iMatch delivers optimal initial color matches, reduces wasteful formulation attempts, and optimizes pigment costs.
Production and Quality Control – Maintain, compare, and analyze production color to the standard, ensuring it stays in tolerance from formulation through shipment. Learn how to accelerate time to market and reduce customer rework.
In addition, attendees can learn about X-Rite's extensive color education and employee training offering including free webinars, on demand seminars and on-site trainings. X-Rite also offers support services to keep your color measurement workflows running smoothly with a range of device maintenance plans.
Characterizing Effect and Structured Coating Session
In the X-Rite innovation session on characterizing effect and structured coating, attendees will hear how portable measurement devices now include Spatially Varying Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function (SVBRDF), which is used to characterize and control multiple appearance attributes such as sparkle, flip & flop, roughness, and texture. These material appearance properties can now be communicated throughout a workflow from design visualization through the supply chain for quality control. This allows for accurate virtual prototyping and quality control, eliminating wasteful iterations in the design, physical prototyping, manufacturing process.
For more information about X-Rite solutions for paint and coatings, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/paint-coatings-color-measurement
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
