X-Rite to Show Connected Color Measurement and Appearance Solutions at Western Coatings Show

At the show in booth 430, X-Rite will display the latest color measurement and appearance solutions for every stage of the design to production process.

Color Measurement & Specification – See the latest color measurement technology and learn which X-Rite spectrophotometer is best for your application. Speak with experts on creating digital color standards that can be shared across the global supply chain.

Virtual Prototyping – Create virtual prototypes by leveraging spectral and imaging data to render original paint and coating color and texture onto a 3D model using X-Rite PANTORA™ software. Economically digitize the appearance of coatings using the X-Rite Ci7000 Series, MA-T12, and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers, and create a digital library of colors for use in virtual prototyping to visualize colors on different substrates for faster product development and quality control.

Formulation – Remove subjectivity from color formulation using advanced formulation software that can increase the color match rate by 50 percent. Color iMatch delivers optimal initial color matches, reduces wasteful formulation attempts, and optimizes pigment costs.

Production and Quality Control – Maintain, compare, and analyze production color to the standard, ensuring it stays in tolerance from formulation through shipment. Learn how to accelerate time to market and reduce customer rework.

In addition, attendees can learn about X-Rite's extensive color education and employee training offering including free webinars, on demand seminars and on-site trainings. X-Rite also offers support services to keep your color measurement workflows running smoothly with a range of device maintenance plans.

Characterizing Effect and Structured Coating Session

In the X-Rite innovation session on characterizing effect and structured coating, attendees will hear how portable measurement devices now include Spatially Varying Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function (SVBRDF), which is used to characterize and control multiple appearance attributes such as sparkle, flip & flop, roughness, and texture. These material appearance properties can now be communicated throughout a workflow from design visualization through the supply chain for quality control. This allows for accurate virtual prototyping and quality control, eliminating wasteful iterations in the design, physical prototyping, manufacturing process.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.

