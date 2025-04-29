X-Rite Unveils Latest Color Management Innovations During Global Tour Across Plastics, Coatings, and Textile Events

This tour is focused on illustrating the potential for manufacturers when cloud technology, digital color standards, and measurement devices are integrated into a seamless color workflow. Post this

Tour Stops and Highlights

Techtextil, May 6–8, Atlanta, GA – Booth #4123

– Booth #4123 Eastern Coatings Show, May 13–15, Atlantic City, NJ – Booth #708

Don't Miss: "Optimizing Effect Paint Formulation with Smart Technology to Minimize Material and Time Waste," presented by Mike Gardner, X-Rite's application manager, on Thursday, May 15 at 9:00 AM EST.

PLASTPOL, May 20–23, Kielce, Poland – Hall 2, Stand 2-B06

– Hall 2, Stand 2-B06 GreenPlast, May 27–30, Milan, Italy – Hall 14, Stand B03

What's New on the Tour

Across all four events, X-Rite will spotlight the latest solutions to help manufacturers optimize every step of the color journey—from design and formulation to production and quality control. New solutions on display include:

Autura™ Cloud-Native Software: This cloud-based ecosystem helps streamline color formulation for effect finishes using advanced prediction models. Autura reduces color corrections from seven steps to just two or three, reducing material use and approval timelines. Autura will be demoed at Eastern Coatings Show.

Judge LED Light Booth: Accurately assess and evaluate color under standard LED light sources, aligning with EU regulations and the global shift toward efficient, sustainable lighting solutions. Judge LED will be shown at all shows.

CiF3200 Imaging Sphere Spectrophotometer: Introducing the new CiF3200 benchtop sphere spectrophotometer, designed to excel in quality control for small, uniquely shaped, or multi-colored items. Whether you manufacture plastic parts, consumer electronics, or durable goods, this innovative device ensures precise and reliable measurements. Don't miss the live demonstration of the CiF3200 at PLASTPOL.

"These enhancements go beyond product updates—they empower manufacturers to tackle significant industry challenges related to color communication, formulation, and the measurement of unique parts," added Adby. "In industries like plastics, coatings, and textiles, having accurate and efficient color workflows provides a significant competitive advantage. Our mission is to enable manufacturers to digitize color data, communicate precise specifications, and minimize costly delays or remakes."

By embracing digital color management, manufacturers across industries can dramatically reduce waste associated with traditional approval processes, which often require physical samples, rework, and extended timelines.

For more information about X-Rite color management solutions visit https://www.xrite.com/

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

©2025 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Alicia Libucha, X-Rite, 857-205-0919, [email protected], https://www.xrite.com/

SOURCE X-Rite