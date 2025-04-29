X-Rite Unveils Latest Color Management Innovations During Global Tour Across Plastics, Coatings, and Textile Events

New products and live demonstrations at four industry events highlight how X-Rite is helping manufacturers digitize and streamline color workflows to reduce waste and improve efficiency.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, is bringing its latest color management innovations to manufacturers worldwide this May at a series of events across Europe and the United States. From Techtextil and Eastern Coatings Show to PLASTPOL and GreenPlast, X-Rite will demonstrate how its newest color management solutions help streamline workflows, shorten approval cycles, minimize material waste, and accelerate time to market.
"At these events, we're demonstrating how X-Rite solutions deliver precision, speed, and sustainability to color workflows," Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "This tour is focused on illustrating the potential for manufacturers when cloud technology, digital color standards, and measurement devices are integrated into a seamless color workflow."
Tour Stops and Highlights
- Techtextil, May 6–8, Atlanta, GA – Booth #4123
- Eastern Coatings Show, May 13–15, Atlantic City, NJ – Booth #708
Don't Miss: "Optimizing Effect Paint Formulation with Smart Technology to Minimize Material and Time Waste," presented by Mike Gardner, X-Rite's application manager, on Thursday, May 15 at 9:00 AM EST.
- PLASTPOL, May 20–23, Kielce, Poland – Hall 2, Stand 2-B06
- GreenPlast, May 27–30, Milan, Italy – Hall 14, Stand B03
What's New on the Tour
Across all four events, X-Rite will spotlight the latest solutions to help manufacturers optimize every step of the color journey—from design and formulation to production and quality control. New solutions on display include:
- Autura™ Cloud-Native Software: This cloud-based ecosystem helps streamline color formulation for effect finishes using advanced prediction models. Autura reduces color corrections from seven steps to just two or three, reducing material use and approval timelines. Autura will be demoed at Eastern Coatings Show.
- Judge LED Light Booth: Accurately assess and evaluate color under standard LED light sources, aligning with EU regulations and the global shift toward efficient, sustainable lighting solutions. Judge LED will be shown at all shows.
- CiF3200 Imaging Sphere Spectrophotometer: Introducing the new CiF3200 benchtop sphere spectrophotometer, designed to excel in quality control for small, uniquely shaped, or multi-colored items. Whether you manufacture plastic parts, consumer electronics, or durable goods, this innovative device ensures precise and reliable measurements. Don't miss the live demonstration of the CiF3200 at PLASTPOL.
"These enhancements go beyond product updates—they empower manufacturers to tackle significant industry challenges related to color communication, formulation, and the measurement of unique parts," added Adby. "In industries like plastics, coatings, and textiles, having accurate and efficient color workflows provides a significant competitive advantage. Our mission is to enable manufacturers to digitize color data, communicate precise specifications, and minimize costly delays or remakes."
By embracing digital color management, manufacturers across industries can dramatically reduce waste associated with traditional approval processes, which often require physical samples, rework, and extended timelines.
For more information about X-Rite color management solutions visit https://www.xrite.com/
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.
