X3 Sports' Acquisition of Keppner Boxing Makes It the Largest Martial Arts Training Center in Athens

Mike Littrel, CEO of X3 Sports says, "We are thrilled to expand X3 Sports in Athens and bring our comprehensive range of fitness and martial arts training to the community. This acquisition allows us to provide an even broader range of services to our members, including the vibrant UGA student population. We're excited to welcome Keppner Boxing members into our family and look forward to helping them achieve their fitness goals in a supportive and dynamic environment."

This acquisition is a significant win for the Athens community, particularly for the vibrant University of Georgia (UGA) student population. X3 Sports is less than a 10-minute drive from the university campus, making it a convenient choice for students looking to balance their academic and fitness pursuits.

X3 Sports - Athens is hosting an open house to celebrate the acquisition on August 17 from 1:30 PM-3:30 PM at the refreshed Athens location. Everyone in the Athens community is welcome to attend to learn more about X3 Sports and meet the new team!

X3 Sports looks forward to welcoming new members to its Athens location and continuing to support the community's health, fitness, and martial arts excellence.

Location:

X3 Sports Athens

2026 S Milledge Avenue

Suite A-1

Athens, GA 30605

About X3 Sports:

X3 Sports was founded in 2007 in Marietta, Georgia, X3 Sports has since expanded to multiple locations, including Inman Park, Marietta, North Marietta, West Midtown, and Athens.

Learn more about X3 Sports: x3sports.com

About Keppner Boxing:

Keppner Boxing, established in 2013 in Athens, Georgia, is a boxing gym franchise specializing in fitness through boxing. Keppner Boxing is committed to providing expert training and fostering a supportive community environment for all its members.

Learn more about Keppner Boxing: keppnerboxing.com

