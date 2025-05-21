XACTV Network Enhances Video Advertising Investments with Launch of "Artii"

"With investments in data, tech, and new in-house capabilities, Artii enables our team to make even better and faster decisions across all the places that people are watching," said Bob O'Neill, President, XACTV Network. Post this

"Our mission at XACTV has always been to help advertisers efficiently deliver incremental reach across local and national video platforms," said Bob O'Neill, President, XACTV Network. "With investments in data, tech, and new in-house capabilities, Artii enables our team to make even better and faster decisions across all the places that people are watching. This puts our clients in control of where and how to invest their video dollars in the fragmented cross-channel video marketplace."

Key features of Artii include:

Audience Intelligence: Understand audiences on a whole new level with AI-driven profiles of audience attributes and viewing habits, for linear and CTV. TransUnion's Identity Graph resolves data to a persistent identifier to deliver more accurate, scalable insights. Compare video viewership via custom audiences and traditional demos from VideoAmp in addition to existing methodologies.

Cross-Channel Strategy: Evaluate watching behaviors and costs across the full video landscape, with a common currency, to optimize investments.

Optimized Efficiency: Sophisticated ML algorithms predict audience trends to determine inventory value and simultaneously achieve reach and efficiency goals.

Measurable Results: Guaranteed linear CPMs and quantified campaign performance outcomes like sales and leads.

"Initial response, including results from our new partnerships, has been incredibly revealing," said Melissa Moschetti, EVP, Managing Director, XACTV Network. "Given Artii's ability to adapt based on insights, we're especially excited to offer this holistic video solution in our upfront conversations."

XACTV Network currently works with brands and their agencies across the CPG, insurance, pharmaceutical, retail, fast casual, beauty, travel, and telecom categories.

About XACTV Network

XACTV Network helps marketers efficiently expand their reach across the entire video marketplace, including national and local broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Powered by proprietary, patented technology, XACTV accesses unbiased, quality inventory and delivers custom audiences, cross-channel strategies, optimized efficiency, and measurable results. Based in New York City, XACTV Network is an AMS company. For more information, visit https://xactvnetwork.com/.

Media Contact

Shelley Kapitulik Jaye, Splash PR for XACTV Network, 1 2038981501, [email protected], https://xactvnetwork.com/

SOURCE Splash PR for XACTV Network