Xander Schauffele Joins Panther National as Official Ambassador

PGA TOUR Star and Olympic Gold Medalist becomes brand ambassador for the new, modern golf and lifestyle community in Palm Beach Gardens.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panther National, the first new private golf club to open in Palm Beach County in two decades, today announces the ambassador appointment of PGA TOUR star Xander Schauffele ahead of the golf course's official opening later this month. As a brand ambassador, Schauffele will represent Panther National through a variety of activations, including playing in a grand opening Exhibition Day match on Friday, November 17.

Schauffele, turned professional in 2015 and shortly thereafter burst onto the world golf scene with his first PGA TOUR victory at the Greenbrier Classic in 2017. The same year he won the Tour Championship, cementing his forthcoming award as PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. To date, Schauffele has captured seven PGA TOUR titles, two DP World Tour wins, an Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo, and was part of two Ryder Cup teams and two President Cup teams. He is currently ranked sixth in the world according to the Official World Golf Rankings.

"With our golf course set to open for play next week, we are incredibly proud to add Xander to the Panther National team," says founder and president, Dominik Senn. "His play on Tour speaks for itself, and along with Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas, and imminent affiliations with other top players, our contingent of the world's best golfers brings an unprecedented offering to our membership that has never been seen before."

Panther National is anchored by an 18-hole championship golf course designed in collaboration by legend Jack Nicklaus and two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Apart from the activations and events, ambassadors will also have access to Panther National's world-class training facilities including its practice area featuring target greens constructed with the same TifEagle grass as the championship course and sized appropriately for shot length, equal to a PGA TOUR average shot for the specific distance.

Complementing the golf course, Panther National's residential offering includes 218 custom, modern estates combined with premium community amenities for an unparalleled luxury living experience unlike anything else in the country. The private enclave is set on approximately 400 acres adjacent to the Panther National Wildlife Refuge, a 2,400-acre conservation area. Panther National's residences pair sleek, contemporary elegance with visionary, environmentally sensitive design for a sophisticated and effortless lifestyle community.

ABOUT PANTHER NATIONAL:

Panther National is the first modern golf and lifestyle community to debut in Palm Beach County in nearly two decades. Developed by founder and president Dominik Senn, Panther National combines 218 modern signature estates designed by world-renowned architect Max Strang and a handful of custom estate home offerings with a Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas signature championship golf course, resort-style amenities, Michelin-inspired dining, and bespoke concierge services. For more information, visit www.panthernational.com.

