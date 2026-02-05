XanGo Founders Return With Oliabo™: A Modern Longevity Movement Rooted in the Ancient Power of the Olive Tree

Long before wellness became an industry, people built meaningful income by sharing discoveries with friends, family, and community. Those trust-based exchanges created access, flexibility, and ownership. Oliabo honors that tradition—reimagined for today's longevity-driven world.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long before wellness became an industry, people built meaningful income by sharing discoveries with friends, family, and community. Those trust-based exchanges created access, flexibility, and ownership. Oliabo honors that tradition—reimagined for today's longevity-driven world.

In the early 2000s, XanGo® redefined what was possible. By introducing mangosteen—an unheard-of Southeast Asian botanical—to the global wellness market, XanGo became a cultural and commercial phenomenon. The brand transcended traditional direct sales, fueled by early Internet adoption, social selling, and a product so disruptive it found its way into pop culture, music, and kitchens worldwide. The result: over $1 billion in sales in just five years.

The leaders behind that firebrand success—Gordon Morton, Joe Morton, and Kent Wood—return alongside new partners, including Certified Organic Skincare Formulator Ashley Brown and Chief Strategy Officer Brent Baum, for what is shaping up to be their most ambitious and purpose-driven venture yet.

Introducing Oliabo™.

A Longevity Movement Inspired by the World's Healthiest Communities

Oliabo is not simply a wellness company—it is a movement inspired by the world's longest-living populations, where human lifespan regularly exceeds 100 years. Drawing from the famed Mediterranean "Blue Zones," Oliabo blends advanced scientific insight with ancient wisdom to unlock one of humanity's most powerful yet underestimated natural resources: the olive tree.

For thousands of years, the olive tree has stood as a symbol of peace, vitality, and endurance. Referenced in every major holy text, woven into myth, medicine, and daily life, the olive has shaped civilizations—from Ancient Rome to modern Italy. More than food, it was regarded as medicine, fuel, and sacred gift.

The front edge of science is now catching up.

Unlocking the Full Power of the Olive

While olive oil has long been celebrated, Oliabo goes deeper—leveraging the new science of health to unlock the full spectrum of the olive tree's bioactive compounds. These compounds, historically inaccessible or underutilized, are now being reimagined into next-generation wellness products designed to support longevity, vitality, and cellular health.

The result is a new category of Mediterranean-inspired supplements that feel as elevated as an overlook on the Amalfi Coast—yet grounded in research science, tradition, and purpose.

Oliabo is rapidly expanding its product portfolio and has already generated pivotal buzz within the wellness and direct-to-consumer space for its fresh approach to health, heritage, and community-driven business.

A Business Model Built on Purpose and People

At its core, Oliabo embraces the power of word-of-mouth authenticity—not just as a business strategy, but as a human one.

"We love bringing a vision of a better life to people," said company founders. "Success should be accessible to everyone. If we can serve the world by delivering exceptional wellness products while creating possibility through community, then that's exactly what we'll continue to do."

With Oliabo, the entrepreneurs who redefined social sharing are stepping forward again—this time with a mission to help people live happier, healthier lives well into their encore years.

About Oliabo™

Oliabo™ is a health and wellness company inspired by Mediterranean longevity and Italian botanical science. The company develops premium, research-driven supplements designed to introduce entirely new wellness categories while honoring one of the most powerful medicinal botanicals in human history—the olive tree. Oliabo blends ancient tradition with modern innovation to support optimal health, vitality, and community-based entrepreneurship.

To learn more, visit www.oliabo.com

