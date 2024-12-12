XBeam from Xstrahl Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) Clearance for Use in the U.S.

"We are pleased to announce that XBeam has received 510(k) Clearance for use in the U.S. It will further streamline treatment planning with Xstrahl's superficial systems and Radiant™ Aura," said Adrian Treverton, CEO of Xstrahl. Post this

With XBeam, you can calculate, protocol and export treatment plans for Xstrahl treatments with Radiant Aura and all other Xstrahl medical devices in the U.S. and worldwide. The calculations are based on machine-specific depth dose data and dose rate information. The intuitive user interface makes it easy to enter the physician's prescription and other patient-specific treatment parameters, for which XBeam then calculates the treatment exposure settings. The resulting protocol shows all relevant information for planning and treatment calculation and provides this to the system control, significantly simplifying the standard workflow.

Radiant Aura is the smallest, office-based radiation therapy device for dermatology practices available on the market today. It is the only system that delivers both eBt and superficial radiation therapy (SRT) to give dermatologists multiple treatment options for their NMSC patients.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Withers

U.S. Divisional Sales Director - Dermatology

Tel: +1-602-509-4990, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: Pacific Time / USA

About Xstrahl

Xstrahl is a medical technology company that designs radiation delivery devices to support clinical teams and cancer researchers. For more than 25 years, Xstrahl has been shaping the development of superficial and orthovoltage radiation therapy and advancing preclinical radiation research. Xstrahl systems are in operation at more than 700 treatment and research facilities worldwide.

To learn more about Radiant Aura, visit www.radiant-therapy.com

To learn more about Xstrahl medical systems available in the U.S., please visit www.xstrahl.com

Media Contact

Kelly Withers, Xstrahl, 1 602-509-4990, [email protected], https://xstrahl.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Xstrahl