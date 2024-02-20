XBiotech Cures Shopfloor Management Woes with Cetec ERP

With Cetec, our biggest ERP problems are solved. Licenses are affordable, so we've got a lot more people contributing. The performance [with a web-native platform] is faster. We're very pleased with how the data is being provided back to us. Cetec ERP is surprisingly flexible and adaptable. Post this

XBiotech was looking for three key features while evaluating their option for an ERP provider. They needed an ERP that utilized generally accepted and easy to implement accounting processes, that was created specifically with manufacturing in mind, and with a strong inventory control focus.

Before launching Cetec ERP, XBiotech had struggled to find a good fit with an ERP partner. They knew they needed to move away from the limitations of a paper-only system, but their first ERP partnership wasn't meeting their needs. The prior system was sluggish, the customer support was lacking, and the cost was high.

"The cost at our scale was astronomical. I had to ration out licenses," Mike recalled. "With Cetec, those problems are solved." With affordable licenses, far more team members at XBiotech can contribute, from the production floor to the C-Suite. The increase in input has meant a sharp increase in accuracy and efficiency across the board.

The previous platform's click-and-wait performance has been replaced by a cloud-native, web-based interaction. XBiotech no longer needs to use a remote desktop interaction. "It's quicker. It's faster. We're very pleased with how the data is being provided back to us," Mike reported.

The customer service has also been greatly improved since XBiotech switched to Cetec ERP. "The implementation has been going quite well. It took me about 30 days to achieve with you what it took me a year to achieve with the prior partner," Mike added. "We were a paper-based company moving into electronic systems. We didn't even know what we needed."

Cetec ERP works with numerous other medical device and surgical technology manufacturers, and as a result, understands the challenges of traceability and auditing that these companies face every day.

Due to the Cetec ERP integration, XBiotech is now running with greater efficiency, and makes decisions based on accurate, real-time information, helping them expand and flourish in a competitive industry. "So far, it's been a pleasure," said Mike Cavalier. "Eventually, I hope to be a purely electronic batch record system, using your advanced features for manufacturing instructions, routing systems, and inspection plans."

