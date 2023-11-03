XBM USA & Tanac Partner to Transform Sustainable EV/Aviation Battery Sector

According to XBM USA CEO P.K. Roberts, "XBM chose Tanac as its exclusive tannin supplier because of the outstanding sustainable ESG practices Tanac employs to produce their biomass-based materials." Post this

Recently, at a workshop forum at the CTNano Research Institute in Belo, Horizonte, Brazil, XBM USA presented its most recent CarbonX Lithium-Sulfur Battery (LSB) cell performance findings as part of a partially funded Brazilian government research project. The CarbonX LSB test results over the past 6 months showed that the XBM team had produced and demonstrated a very promising lithium-sulfur battery prototype made in part from biomass materials and sulfur industrial byproducts with almost double the energy density (420Wh/kg) vs the best EV batteries today (180-230Wh/kg). The tannin in the CarbonX Li-S battery was supplied by Tanac, a Brazilian forest-based manufacturer of sustainable tannin biosolutions. The preliminary research results were published in a 2022 Electrochemistry Communications article named "A biomass-based cathode for long-life lithium-sulfur batteries."

At the end of the CTNano workshop presentation, XBM and Tanac signed a MOU for Tanac to supply XBM over the following years with optimized tannin samples leading to large supply volumes of Tanac tannin material for use in the XBM CarbonX™ Lithium-Sulfur Battery, the specific details were not disclosed. According to XBM CEO P.K. Roberts, "XBM chose Tanac as its exclusive tannin supplier because of the outstanding sustainable ESG practices Tanac employs to produce their biomass-based materials."

About XBM USA: Through its CarbonX™ Lithium-Sulfur Battery technology platform for various applications, XBM is at the forefront of the 21st Century sustainable electric energy revolution, seeking to address both environmental and domestic supply and production security concerns. By leveraging the vast potential of abundant low-cost biomass materials and industrial byproducts like tannin and sulfur, XBM is setting new standards for next generation sustainable battery development and manufacturing in the USA. (www.xbmusa.com)

About Tanac: Forest based industry leader founded in 1948, TANAC has become the world leader in producing tannin bioproducts from renewable and sustainable sources. Its products are sold in more than 70 countries in the 5 continents to a wide range of markets and applications that affect daily life: shoes, cars, food, paper and renewable energy among others. (www.tanac.com.br)

