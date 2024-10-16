XCCommerce Deepens Focus on U.S. Grocery Retail to Close The Widening "Pricing and Promotions" Capabilities Gap

"As the pandemic subsided, brick-and-mortar stores once again became a focal point for retail innovation. However, there's an appreciable divide between grocers who have streamlined and unified their in-store capabilities and supporting technology architecture and the rest of the market." Post this

The growing price-and-promotions capabilities gap

A recent survey by Relex Solutions and Incisiv, presented at Groceryshop 2024, revealed that only 12 percent of grocers in the US have adopted advanced, dynamic unified pricing and promotion capabilities, while 37 percent continue to rely on spreadsheets. Part of the gap can be explained by the recent pivot to in-store innovation following the end of the pandemic during which grocers focused more on e-commerce.

"As the pandemic subsided, brick-and-mortar stores once again became a focal point for retail innovation," said Danny Rosenoff, CEO of XCCommerce. "Grocers have been investing in mobile apps, self-checkout, and kiosks to engage in-store and digital savvy shoppers more effectively throughout the entire shopping journey. However, there's an appreciable divide between grocers who have streamlined and unified their in-store capabilities and supporting technology architecture and the rest of the market."

Drawing on anonymized insights from North American grocery retailers, the brief highlights how leading grocers are leveraging in-store consumer-facing technologies – supported by modern technology architecture – to personalized offers at scale that are essential for staying ahead in the U.S. grocery market.

"Success in grocery today is about meeting customers' needs while delivering real value," said Dan Surtees, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at XCCommerce. "Grocers need the right tools and technology to understand these needs and provide personalized experiences that resonate with each customer."

