Xcelerate and Right Restoration Partners Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Accelerate Growth Across National Restoration Platform

"We're proud to be the technology backbone for Right Restoration Partners connecting world-class management with local expertise." — Melissa Petty, General Manager, Xcelerate Post this

A Platform Built for How Restoration Companies Actually Operate

RRP evaluated multiple technology solutions before selecting Xcelerate as its preferred partner. The decision came down to Xcelerate's deep domain expertise in the restoration vertical —purpose-built workflows, industry-specific KPI frameworks, and a platform designed by operators who have lived the challenges that restoration business owners face every day.

"We looked at the full landscape of technology providers in the restoration space, and Xcelerate stood apart. Their platform was built by people who have actually run restoration businesses—they understand customer needs, cycle time, job costing and crew productivity at a level that generic software providers simply don't. As we scale RRP, having a single source of truth for operational performance is foundational to how we integrate and grow each business."

— Rob Comstock, Chief Executive Officer, Right Restoration Partners

Empowering the Industry's Most Ambitious Growth Platform

For Xcelerate, the partnership with RRP represents a landmark alignment with one of the restoration industry's fastest-growing and most operationally sophisticated platforms. RRP's commitment to deploying Xcelerate across its entire portfolio—from day one of integration—validates the platform's ability to serve multi-location, multi-brand restoration organizations at enterprise scale.

"Right Restoration Partners is building something special in this industry—a national platform that combines the operational discipline of a world-class management team with the local expertise and customer relationships that independent restorers bring to the table. We're proud to be the technology backbone that connects those pieces. When every branch, every project manager, and every crew is running on the same data, the results speak for themselves."

— Melissa Petty, General Manager, Xcelerate

A Partnership Designed to Scale

RRP was founded with a clear thesis: the U.S. disaster restoration industry remains highly fragmented, and the best independent operators deserve a partner that can help them reach their full potential without losing what makes them great. RRP is executing an ambitious acquisition strategy with a focus on high-performing companies in major metropolitan markets across the country.

From day one as an RRP partner, every company gains immediate access to the operational intelligence that the industry's best operators use to run their businesses — real-time visibility into cycle time, job margins, close rates, and revenue per lead. Rather than building that capability alone over years, RRP partner companies hit the ground running with tools, benchmarks, and a network of peers who've solved the same problems. The result: owners spend less time guessing and more time growing — with the full picture of their business always in front of them.

The companies have already collaborated on industry-facing initiatives, including a joint event at the 2026 Restoration Industry Association (RIA) Convention featuring a panel discussion titled "The KPI Gap: Why the Best Restoration Companies Run on Data—Not Gut Feel," with plans for additional collaboration in the future.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate is the job management and analytics platform built exclusively for the restoration industry. Founded by operators who have lived the complexities of running and scaling restoration businesses, Xcelerate provides real-time dashboards, job management tools, KPI benchmarking, and operational analytics that help restoration companies make faster, smarter decisions. From single-location independents to national multi-brand platforms, Xcelerate equips restorers with the tools to move from instinct-driven to insight-driven operations. For more information, visit www.xlrestorationsoftware.com

About Right Restoration Partners

Right Restoration Partners is a national disaster restoration platform focused on partnering with and supporting the growth of exceptional emergency restoration services businesses that deliver high-quality solutions across water and fire damage mitigation, mold and asbestos remediation, rebuild services, and pack-out and storage. Committed to enabling growth, Right Restoration supports its partners by attracting and developing skilled talent, investing in cutting-edge technology and systems that enable best-in-class and efficient customer service, and accelerating and diversifying lead generation. For more information, visit www.rightrestorationpartners.com.

Media Contacts

Right Restoration Partners

Charlie Shiflett, Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

Xcelerate

Melissa Petty, General Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Morgan Cornish, Xcelerate, 1 7608453325, [email protected]

SOURCE Xcelerate