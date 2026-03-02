Xcelerate Launches New Innovations That Help Restoration Contractors Protect Revenue and Strengthen Insurance-Driven Program Performance

"These launches reflect our continued investment in helping restoration contractors eliminate manual processes and strengthen performance where it matters most," said Melissa Petty, General Manager of Xcelerate. Post this

Xcelerate's latest releases address these operational challenges by unifying customer communication and carrier or TPA workflows inside one connected platform.

The XactAnalysis integration strengthens carrier performance by automating the flow of claim information within Xcelerate. Claim assignments automatically generate structured jobs. Notes, documents, milestones, and photos sync back to carriers and TPAs in real-time. Contractors can back-date jobs to accurately reflect claim timelines, ensuring documentation aligns with strict service level agreement (SLA) requirements. The result is built in compliance, stronger audit readiness, and the ability to handle more carrier and TPA work without increasing overhead.

Xcelerate Messaging turns communication into a workflow accelerator. By centralizing two-way texting directly within the job file, restoration teams eliminate phone tag, reduce miscommunication, and create a single source of truth for every customer interaction. Appointment confirmations and reminders help reduce no shows that can cost businesses up to 15 percent of scheduled revenue. Every message is time stamped and visible across the team, giving contractors greater control over the customer experience while recovering hours each week typically lost to communication gaps.

Together, these features create an operational environment where customer communication and carrier documentation are centralized, automated, and fully traceable.

"These launches reflect our continued investment in helping restoration contractors eliminate manual processes and strengthen performance where it matters most," said Melissa Petty, General Manager of Xcelerate. "When communication and carrier or TPA updates are automated inside one system, contractors operate with greater precision and protect both revenue and reputation."

The XactAnalysis integration and Xcelerate Messaging are available immediately within the Xcelerate platform. With these innovations, Xcelerate reinforces its commitment to building restoration specific technology that reduces friction, strengthens compliance, and protects revenue in insurance-driven environments.

