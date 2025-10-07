Xcelerate Launches New Logo and Website, Signaling Major Product Investments and a Bold Vision for Customer Experience

"This rebrand is more than a new look—it's a clear signal of the bold product investments we're making to help contractors streamline workflows, increase profitability, and elevate the customer experience." - Melissa Petty, General Manager of Xcelerate Post this

The rebrand highlights Xcelerate's modern identity and underscores its ongoing product investments, including:

Enhanced workflows and automation tools that save contractors time and reduce administrative chaos.

Expanded reporting and visibility features that help restoration businesses track profitability and performance in real time.

Continuous platform improvements designed to deliver a more intuitive, mobile-friendly experience for teams in the field and office.

This rebrand is just one part of a broader transformation at Xcelerate. The company is investing heavily in product innovation, expanding its capabilities to better serve contractors in water damage restoration, fire restoration, water mitigation, and mold remediation.

"What sets Xcelerate apart is how seamlessly it keeps every aspect of a job organized—from initial intake to final invoicing. The workflow tools allow our team to stay on top of every project detail, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks. Communication between the field and the office has never been smoother, and the ability to track progress in real time has given us the visibility we need to serve our clients with speed and accuracy," said Joshua Russell, Director of Operations at Kelley Klean. "They've made it simple to monitor performance, track KPIs, and make informed business decisions that have directly contributed to our efficiency and profitability. Combined with integrations that support our documentation and compliance needs, Xcelerate has become an indispensable tool in our daily operations."

For more details and to explore the updated site, visit https://xlrestorationsoftware.com.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate is a leading provider of restoration job management software built specifically for contractors in water damage restoration, fire restoration, water mitigation, and mold remediation. Designed by restoration professionals, Xcelerate empowers contractors to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and drive profitability with intuitive tools and powerful automation. Trusted by restoration companies across North America, Xcelerate is committed to continuous innovation and customer success—helping contractors transform their operations and grow with confidence. Learn more on the new website at https://xlrestorationsoftware.com.

