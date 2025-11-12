Xcelerate Launches "Xcelerate Analytics" to Deliver Visibility and Control for Restoration Companies

New Visual Dashboards Empower Contractors to Uncover Hidden Profit Leaks, Drive Efficiency, and Scale with Confidence
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xcelerate Restoration Software today announced the launch of Xcelerate Analytics, a powerful new reporting feature that gives restoration contractors more control over their numbers and a clear view into job profitability. With visual dashboards built into the platform, contractors can quickly identify problems, monitor team performance, and make informed decisions without relying on spreadsheets or third-party tools.
Instead of scattered data and guesswork, contractors get a clear picture of every job's financial performance. They can see what's generating revenue, what's draining budget, and where to focus attention to protect margins and grow their business.
"This is the visibility our customers have been asking for," said Melissa Petty, General Manager at Xcelerate. "Xcelerate Analytics saves hours every week, brings structure to daily operations, and gives business owners the confidence to make smarter decisions and plan for growth."
Key Features of Xcelerate Analytics:
- Profitability Tracking. View job-level margin insights before the work begins and as it progresses.
- Team Performance Dashboards. Monitor technician productivity, job cycle times, and milestone tracking.
- Cost Overrun Alerts. Get automatic flags when actual costs exceed projected budgets.
- Location-Level Comparisons. See which branches are excelling and which need support.
- All-in-One Platform. No more exporting data into spreadsheets or stitching together reports from multiple systems. Xcelerate handles everything from job creation to profitability tracking in one unified workflow.
Built for Restorers Ready to Scale
Whether you're an Operations Manager juggling subcontractor costs or a General Manager focused on revenue growth, Xcelerate Analytics gives you the clarity and control to lead with confidence.
"This tool is a game-changer. It's going to save me hours every week. If I could rate it a 20/10, I would," said Bob Shupe, Vice President of Operations at Cleaner Guys.
Xcelerate Analytics is available to all customers starting November 12, 2025.
Want to See It in Action? Book a personalized demo: https://www.xlrestorationsoftware.com/restoration-analytics-dashboards
About Xcelerate
Xcelerate is a leading provider of restoration job management software built specifically for contractors in water damage restoration, fire restoration, water mitigation, and mold remediation. Designed by restoration professionals, Xcelerate empowers contractors to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and drive profitability with intuitive tools and powerful automation. Trusted by restoration companies across North America, Xcelerate is committed to continuous innovation and customer success—helping contractors transform their operations and grow with confidence. Learn more on the new website at https://xlrestorationsoftware.com.
Media Contact
Andi Conti, Xcelerate, 1 4234056417, [email protected], https://xlrestorationsoftware.com
SOURCE Xcelerate
