Xcelerate Launches "Xcelerate Analytics" to Deliver Visibility and Control for Restoration Companies

"This is the visibility our customers have been asking for," said Melissa Petty, General Manager at Xcelerate. "Xcelerate Analytics saves hours every week, brings structure to daily operations, and gives business owners the confidence to make smarter decisions and plan for growth."

Key Features of Xcelerate Analytics:

Profitability Tracking. View job-level margin insights before the work begins and as it progresses.

Team Performance Dashboards. Monitor technician productivity, job cycle times, and milestone tracking.

Cost Overrun Alerts. Get automatic flags when actual costs exceed projected budgets.

Location-Level Comparisons. See which branches are excelling and which need support.

All-in-One Platform. No more exporting data into spreadsheets or stitching together reports from multiple systems. Xcelerate handles everything from job creation to profitability tracking in one unified workflow.

Built for Restorers Ready to Scale

Whether you're an Operations Manager juggling subcontractor costs or a General Manager focused on revenue growth, Xcelerate Analytics gives you the clarity and control to lead with confidence.

"This tool is a game-changer. It's going to save me hours every week. If I could rate it a 20/10, I would," said Bob Shupe, Vice President of Operations at Cleaner Guys.

Xcelerate Analytics is available to all customers starting November 12, 2025.

Want to See It in Action? Book a personalized demo: https://www.xlrestorationsoftware.com/restoration-analytics-dashboards

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate is a leading provider of restoration job management software built specifically for contractors in water damage restoration, fire restoration, water mitigation, and mold remediation. Designed by restoration professionals, Xcelerate empowers contractors to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and drive profitability with intuitive tools and powerful automation. Trusted by restoration companies across North America, Xcelerate is committed to continuous innovation and customer success—helping contractors transform their operations and grow with confidence. Learn more on the new website at https://xlrestorationsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Andi Conti, Xcelerate, 1 4234056417, [email protected], https://xlrestorationsoftware.com

SOURCE Xcelerate