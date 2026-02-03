Xcite Automotive Announces Preview of Automated Compliance Tool to Monitor Vehicle Photo Quality

New offering provides OEMs and dealer groups the ability to increase digital merchandising productivity by 600%

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Automotive announced today a preview of Automated Compliance, a quality assurance tool powered by patented AI and computer vision technology. Automated Compliance checks all digital images for a dealership's compliance with OEM brand standards, helping to control for issues like incorrect image sequencing, unauthorized dealer branding, image banners and overlays, and ensuring presentation consistency.

Previously, dealer groups had to manually spot check images to make sure photos did not have errors like objects left in the car or a photographer's shadow on the vehicle. This new offering solves that issue, increasing a dealer's digital merchandising productivity by 600 percent.

"Previously, we had human reviewers doing manual spot checks of thousands of our vehicle images and website listings every month, checking to ensure our standards were being achieved. Even with dedicated staff, we were only able to monitor about 5 percent of our images," said Amy Mosketti, Senior Manager, Marketing Technology at Lithia Motors. "Now, using Xcite's Automated Compliance tool, we can check 100 percent of images, increasing both quality and efficiency at the same time."

Many OEMs and dealer groups have exacting standards for how vehicles need to be displayed on websites and in other digital environments. The new Automated Compliance tool from Xcite flags areas to address, helping manufacturers and brands stay compliant. For example, the compliance tool identifies reflections on vehicles, dirty surfaces, and several other elements that compromise image quality and compliance. Beyond identifying issues with digital images, the new tool from Xcite can automatically reorder images into the proper sequence and remove elements such as backgrounds and banners.

"Xcite's Automated Compliance tool plays a fundamental part in how we manage photo feeds based on Mercedes-Benz USA's defined image sequence, automatically identifying the primary listing image along with any issues, applying a brand-compliant background, and supporting the display of any 360-degree spins dealers may be using," said Shannon Lloyd, Advisor, Data Product Development at Mercedes-Benz USA. "This allows our dealers to easily enroll and helps us deliver a consistent, high-quality experience on dealership websites."

"Xcite is leveraging our long history in vehicle photography services to develop and launch an industry-leading AI tool that increases image quality, consistency, and throughput simultaneously," said Ryan Gee, President of Xcite Automotive. "We're first to market with this type of compliance solution, and we've built it in close collaboration with OEMs and dealer groups. It doesn't just solve a market problem. It prevents issues before they arise."

There are two ways to participate in Xcite's Automated Compliance preview:

Contact us to have a conversation about your compliance needs.

Visit Xcite in booth 8039N at NADA 2026. Request a time to meet at NADA.

About Xcite Automotive

Xcite Automotive is a nationwide leader in automotive merchandising technology and services, offering professional photography, videography, detailing, reconditioning, and software to OEMs, dealer groups, and independent dealerships. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer success, Xcite helps automotive dealers sell more cars in less time. For more information, visit xciteauto.com.

